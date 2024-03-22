Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: IRS AI snooping on taxpayers

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jim Jordan, Janet Yellen

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is demanding answers from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about reports her department is using AI to surveil taxpayers

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Jim Jordan opens investigation into accusations IRS is using AI to spy on taxpayers 'en masse'
- Luke Bryan praises new Tennessee AI legislation protecting musicians: ‘What an amazing precedent to set’
- Nvidia announces AI-powered health care 'agents' that outperform nurses — and cost $9 an hour

Luke Bryan speaking at podium

Luke Bryan speaks during the signing of the ELVIS Act to Protect Voice &amp; Likeness in Age of AI event at Robert’s Western World on March 21, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Human Artistry Campaign)

'EN MASSE': House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is launching an investigation alongside Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., into whether the IRS is using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improperly surveil American taxpayers across the country.

‘AMAZING PRECEDENT’: Luke Bryan is celebrating new protections from artificial intelligence for musicians in Nashville.

ON CALL 24/7: High-powered chipmaker Nvidia has teamed up with artificial intelligence health care company Hippocratic AI to develop generative AI "agents" that not only outperform human nurses on video calls but cost a lot less per hour.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang giving a speech

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address during the Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center March 18, 2024, in San Jose, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

PLAYING POLITICS: Google has struggled to represent a full spectrum of viewpoints on political issues like Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the recent U.S. elections and is taking steps to define "fairness" for its users internally, according to a former high-level employee.

NOT HAPPENING: Michael Cohen will not face sanctions after he cited fake legal cases in a court filing generated by artificial intelligence, a federal judge said Wednesday.

CREEPY ASSISTANT: Deutsche Telekom has unveiled its latest innovation, "Concept T," at the Mobile World Congress 2024, offering a glimpse into the future of communication. 

"Concept View" for new assistant program

"Concept View"  (Deutsche Telekom)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.