Fox News AI Newsletter: IRS AI snooping on taxpayers

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Jim Jordan opens investigation into accusations IRS is using AI to spy on taxpayers 'en masse'

- Luke Bryan praises new Tennessee AI legislation protecting musicians: ‘What an amazing precedent to set’

- Nvidia announces AI-powered health care 'agents' that outperform nurses — and cost $9 an hour

'EN MASSE': House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is launching an investigation alongside Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., into whether the IRS is using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improperly surveil American taxpayers across the country.

‘AMAZING PRECEDENT’: Luke Bryan is celebrating new protections from artificial intelligence for musicians in Nashville.

ON CALL 24/7: High-powered chipmaker Nvidia has teamed up with artificial intelligence health care company Hippocratic AI to develop generative AI "agents" that not only outperform human nurses on video calls but cost a lot less per hour.

PLAYING POLITICS: Google has struggled to represent a full spectrum of viewpoints on political issues like Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the recent U.S. elections and is taking steps to define "fairness" for its users internally, according to a former high-level employee.

NOT HAPPENING: Michael Cohen will not face sanctions after he cited fake legal cases in a court filing generated by artificial intelligence, a federal judge said Wednesday.

CREEPY ASSISTANT: Deutsche Telekom has unveiled its latest innovation, "Concept T," at the Mobile World Congress 2024, offering a glimpse into the future of communication.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.