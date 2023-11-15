Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Hyped AI-based restaurant goes bust

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
‘NO THANK YOU’: Community chides struggling restaurant owner who hired a robot Video

‘NO THANK YOU’: Community chides struggling restaurant owner who hired a robot

A restaurant in a rural Oregon city couldn't find enough servers to stay fully staffed. So the owner hired a robot named Plato. She had no idea how much pushback she'd get from the community.

ROCKY ROAD: A hyped AI-based restaurant opened to fanfare last month in San Francisco. Now it's empty. Continue reading…

'INCREDIBLY POOR DECISION': Biden hands China big win with military AI deal, experts say. Continue reading…

Biden and Xi shake hands in front of the Chinese and US flags

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.   (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

CRACKING DOWN: YouTube will soon start labeling AI-generated content. Continue reading… 

ABUSING GREAT POWER: Deepfake AI images create new nightmares. Here are 5 ways we can cope. Continue reading…

ROBOT AGENTS: AI is 'pretty dumb' now, but soon everyone will have a robot aide, Bill Gates says. Continue reading…

Bill Gates photo illustration with man using AI assistant

Bill Gates predicts in five years time, everyone will have their own personal AI 'agent' to assist them. (Ian Jopson/Fox News)

KNOW WHERE TO GO: Google Maps gets a massive AI upgrade with 5 new features. Continue reading… 

THE BLACK WIDOW: Star tackles AI in legal showdown against app. Continue reading…

Scarlett Johansson in a white dress

Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

TAKING STOCK: CEO warns against investing in the ‘AI hype.’ Continue reading…

DANGEROUS TECH: New AI could make sorting out what's fake or real impossible by next year. Continue reading…

SURVEILLANCE CONCERNS: Face ID tech used on geese has troubling parallel to communist China: expert. Continue reading…
 

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.