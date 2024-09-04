Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Holy See calls for end to autonomous weapons

Fox News
Published
Companies use artificial intelligence to fight against cyber attacks Video

Companies use artificial intelligence to fight against cyber attacks

 Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier has the latest on the pros and cons of the bombshell developments on 'Special Report.'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Holy See urges 'moratorium' on development of autonomous killing weapons at United Nations

- Online graphic design platform hit with backlash over 'insane' price hikes that reach 300%

- Autonomous car bombs, online recruitment: Experts worry how AI can transform terrorism

Vatican flag United Nations

The Vatican flag flies outside the United Nations headquarters on Sept. 25, 2015, in New York City. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

‘PROPER HUMAN CONTROL’: A delegation representing the Holy See urged the United Nations this week to put a moratorium on autonomous weapons designed to kill without human decision-making.

‘INSANE’: Canva is facing pushback from customers over plans to increase subscription prices by more than 300% in some instances.

New York City

United Nations Headquarters in New York City is seen flanked by Hamas and Hezbollah fighters. (Getty Images)

TIME TO ACT: Experts worry that terrorists will find novel and problematic uses for artificial intelligence, including new methods of delivering explosives and improving their online recruitment initiatives. 

ROBOT INSPECTOR: Developed by Beca, a leading engineering firm in New Zealand, PIPE-i is a robotic survey vehicle that boldly ventures into hazardous and confined spaces like culverts and tunnels. 

inspection robot 1

PIPE-i inspection robot  (Beca)

