Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Elon Musk: Tesla can be $20 trillion company

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec Video

With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec

Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning and a former artificial intelligence researcher with NASA, says advances in AI now make it possible to deliver to children "a personalized and supportive" experience in education.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Elon Musk thinks Tesla can be a $20 trillion company: Kyle Wool

- Google has changed, it's a 'new company': Mark Mahaney

- ‘Family Ties’ star Justine Bateman says Hollywood's use of new tech is 'motivated by greed'

Elon Musk speaks

Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 6, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

'PUT A C3PO IN EVERY HOME': Dominari Financial CEO Kyle Wool is breaking down Elon Musk's bold words on the earnings call.

'NEW COMPANY': Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney explains why Google's stock is sinking on 'Varney & Co.'

'NOT THE FUTURE': "Family Ties" star Justine Bateman is launching a new film festival that will require that entrants not use any artificial intelligence, as part of her ongoing pushback against the technology in Hollywood.

Justine Bateman

Justine Bateman continues to speak out against AI’s infiltration of Hollywood. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

‘GAME OVER’: Artificial Intelligence protections for interactive entertainment companies like Activision have led video game performers with SAG-AFTRA to strike.

'IRRATIONAL EXUBERANCE': Venture capitalist says massive investment in artificial intelligence will result in more losers than winners.

Activision logo

Video game performers with SAG-AFTRA began to strike on Friday as AI "loopholes" have raised concerns. (INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

