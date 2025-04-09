Fox News AI Newsletter: The dangers of oversharing with AI tools

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Dangers of oversharing with AI tools

- Instagram Teen Accounts unveils new built-in protections to block nudity, livestreams

- ‘Sound of Freedom’ producer says AI tools helped nab child trafficker that eluded FBI for 10 years

DON’T OVERSHARE DEETS: Have you ever stopped to think about how much your chatbot knows about you? Over the years, tools like ChatGPThave become incredibly adept at learning your preferences, habits and even some of your deepest secrets. But while this can make them seem more helpful and personalized, it also raises some serious privacy concerns. As much as you learn from these AI tools, they learn just as much about you.

GREATER CONTROL: Instagram on Tuesday announced new built-in protections for Instagram Teen Accounts and has expanded its suite of features to the Facebook and Messenger applications.

MAJOR VICTORY: Child predators are on high alert as organizations around the globe have begun rolling out artificial intelligence tools to bring sex traffickers to justice and rescue young victims, according to "Sound of Freedom" executive producer Paul Hutchinson.

INDUSTRIAL SUPER-HUMANOID ROBOT: In a groundbreaking development, California-based robotics and artificial intelligence company Dexterity has unveiled Mech, the world's first industrial super-humanoid robot.

