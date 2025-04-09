Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: The dangers of oversharing with AI tools

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Government officials weigh benefits and risks of artificial intelligence Video

Government officials weigh benefits and risks of artificial intelligence

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier has the latest on regulatory uncertainty amid AI development on 'Special Report.'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Dangers of oversharing with AI tools

- Instagram Teen Accounts unveils new built-in protections to block nudity, livestreams

- ‘Sound of Freedom’ producer says AI tools helped nab child trafficker that eluded FBI for 10 years

Dangers of oversharing with AI tools

A man using ChatGPT on his laptop (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

DON’T OVERSHARE DEETS: Have you ever stopped to think about how much your chatbot knows about you? Over the years, tools like ChatGPThave become incredibly adept at learning your preferences, habits and even some of your deepest secrets. But while this can make them seem more helpful and personalized, it also raises some serious privacy concerns. As much as you learn from these AI tools, they learn just as much about you.

GREATER CONTROL: Instagram on Tuesday announced new built-in protections for Instagram Teen Accounts and has expanded its suite of features to the Facebook and Messenger applications.

sound of freedom sex trafficking

"Sound of Freedom" executive producer Paul Hutchinson details new tools organizations are using to bring child traffickers to justice.  ( Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket/ANDREI PUNGOVSCHI/AFP via Getty)

MAJOR VICTORY: Child predators are on high alert as organizations around the globe have begun rolling out artificial intelligence tools to bring sex traffickers to justice and rescue young victims, according to "Sound of Freedom" executive producer Paul Hutchinson.

INDUSTRIAL SUPER-HUMANOID ROBOT: In a groundbreaking development, California-based robotics and artificial intelligence company Dexterity has unveiled Mech, the world's first industrial super-humanoid robot.

Mech 1

Mech, the world's first industrial super-humanoid robot  (Dexterity)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.