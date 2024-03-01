Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Companies snoop on employees

By Fox News Staff
Published
Radiologist

An A.I. startup company called Aware is helping big companies monitor employee communications, according to a new report. (iStock)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- These major companies are using AI to snoop through employees’ messages, report reveals
- SEC reportedly investigating OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s communications
- AI used by US forces to help identify hostile targets in Middle East: report

major companies

Major companies like Walmart and Starbucks have begun to use artificial intelligence to monitor employee messages in a controversial new push. (Getty Images)

WATCHING WORKERS: Several companies, including Walmart, Delta, T-Mobile, Chevron and Starbucks, are now reportedly monitoring employee conversations on messaging apps using software from a startup A.I. company called Aware.

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE’: The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating whether investors in artificial intelligence startup OpenAI were misled.

MODERN-DAY WEAPON: The U.S. is increasing its use of AI technology on the battlefield, most recently in helping the U.S. strike targets in the Middle East, according to a new report.

A strike launched from a naval ship.

A missile is launched from a warship during the U.S.-led coalition operation against Yemen's Houthi rebels in early February. Over the weekend, the U.S. and U United Kingdom conducted joint strikes against the Houthis. (U.S. Central Command)

'UNACCEPTABLE': Google is working to fix its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) tool, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees on Tuesday, calling the images generated by the model "biased" and "completely unacceptable."

WOKE TECH: Google's public apology after its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) produced historically inaccurate images and refused to show pictures of White people has led to questions about potential racial bias in other big tech chatbots.

Major companies with evidence of racial bias from AI

Fox News Digital tested the Google, Meta, Microsoft and Open AI chatbots for evidence of racial bias.  (Nikolas Kokovlis/ Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/ Rafael Henrique/Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

