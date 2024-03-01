Fox News AI Newsletter: Companies snoop on employees

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- These major companies are using AI to snoop through employees’ messages, report reveals

- SEC reportedly investigating OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s communications

- AI used by US forces to help identify hostile targets in Middle East: report

WATCHING WORKERS: Several companies, including Walmart, Delta, T-Mobile, Chevron and Starbucks, are now reportedly monitoring employee conversations on messaging apps using software from a startup A.I. company called Aware.

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE’: The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating whether investors in artificial intelligence startup OpenAI were misled.

MODERN-DAY WEAPON: The U.S. is increasing its use of AI technology on the battlefield, most recently in helping the U.S. strike targets in the Middle East , according to a new report.

'UNACCEPTABLE': Google is working to fix its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) tool, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees on Tuesday, calling the images generated by the model "biased" and "completely unacceptable."

WOKE TECH: Google's public apology after its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) produced historically inaccurate images and refused to show pictures of White people has led to questions about potential racial bias in other big tech chatbots.

