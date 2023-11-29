Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: The AI-powered US bomber that China fears

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Pentagon unveils B-21 stealth bomber Video

Pentagon unveils B-21 stealth bomber

The Pentagon revealed its new B-21 nuclear stealth bomber Friday in Palmdale, California.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

DEADLY STEALTH: This US bomber is why China suddenly wants to talk about nukes and AI. Continue reading…,

B-21 Raider overhead shot

The new B-21 Raider bomber. (U.S. Air Force)

HIGH-TECH HEALTH : AI could help predict lung cancer risks in non-smokers. Continue reading…

FORCE MULTIPLIER: US accelerates race for new military tech against China. Continue reading… 

The American and Chinese flags

FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

PAYCHECK PROBLEMS: AI may be greater threat to wages than jobs, European study finds. Continue reading…

COMPUTING COMPASSION: Google Bard lead shares how AI can improve social interactions. Continue reading…

google bard logo and jack krawczyk

Google Bard AI logo is seen on a smartphone and Google logo on a screen next to a photo of Google Bard product lead Jack Krawczyk. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images | Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

MASSIVE CAREER SHIFTS: AI will kill some jobs but lead to huge opportunities elsewhere, experts say. Continue reading…

'NOT ACCURATE': Sports Illustrated addresses allegations of AI-generated content, fake authors. Continue reading…

'THAT'S PROBABLY OK': Bill Gates suggests AI could bring shorter work week. Continue reading…

MISTAKEN IDENTITY: 'Seinfeld' star used AI to write acceptance speech – and this is how it turned out. Continue reading…

AI SHAKE-UP: Meet OpenAI's new board members as Sam Altman returns. Continue reading…
 

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Autos
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.