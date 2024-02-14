Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: New AI-powered glasses a tenth the price of Apple's

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
brilliant-labs glasses

Brilliant Labs CEO Bobak Tavangar wears his company's new Frame AR glasses. (Bobak T. | LinkedIn / Fox News)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Former Apple exec introduces new AI-powered glasses
- How AI could manipulate voters and undermine elections threatening democracy
- UK defense chief highlights AI as key to strengthening security against Chinese ambitions

Brilliant Labs glasses

A marketing concept image showing the Frame glasses by Brilliant Labs attached to the Mister Power power supply. (Brilliant Labs / Fox News)

SEEING DOUBLE: A promising tech startup founded by a former Apple employee is bringing a new augmented reality (AR) glasses product to market. 

AI & ELECTIONS: While AI has been utilized in a multitude of ways in society, there are growing concerns about the use of generative AI during this election season, which may manipulate voters and undermine the elections.

FIGHT SMARTER: British Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps has highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) as a key component to strengthening security alliances, such as the increasingly vital AUKUS alliance between the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.

ASKING FOR BIG BUCKS: OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman is reportedly courting investors across the globe to raise trillions of dollars for a massive project aimed at boosting the production of the powerful semiconductors needed to run advanced artificial intelligence programs like his company's own ChatGPT.

Sam Altman at WEF panel

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during a panel session on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, January 18, 2024. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FUNDING CHINA'S AI: A group of five U.S. venture capital firms’ investments in Chinese companies focused on artificial intelligence (AI), critical technologies like semiconductors or with links to either China’s military or its surveillance state and genocide in Xinjiang were the focus of a new report by a House panel.

BABY WHISPERER: Though babies tend to cry when they need a diaper change, food, or sleep, it’s not that straightforward. Any parent knows that even when you go through the checklist and address all of these, your baby could very well still be crying.

parenting app 1

Capella app    (Capella)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.