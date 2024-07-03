Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: AI exoskeletons assist performance

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec Video

With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec

Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning and a former artificial intelligence researcher with NASA, says advances in AI now make it possible to deliver to children "a personalized and supportive" experience in education.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- AI-driven exoskeleton lightens your load, elevates performance

- Google will mandate disclosure of digitally altered election ads

- 'AI for Mayor': Wyoming man speaks out after intel firm throws roadblock in bot's landmark campaign

AI-driven exoskeleton lightens your load, elevates performance

A man running while wearing an AI-powered exoskeleton. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

ROBOTIC POWER WEAR: A groundbreaking AI-powered exoskeleton developed by researchers at North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill promises to be a game-changer for individuals with mobility issues.

ELECTION SEASON: Google on Monday announced that it will have a mandatory requirement for advertisers to disclose election ads that use digitally altered content in depictions of real or realistic-looking people or events.

Victor Miller is running for mayor of Cheyenne as AI bot 'VIC' (Fox News Digital)

Victor Miller is running for mayor of Cheyenne as AI bot 'VIC' (Fox News Digital)

'AI FOR MAYOR': A Wyoming man who filed for the state capital’s mayor’s race as an AI bot named "VIC" spoke to Fox News Digital this week about VIC’s landmark candidacy and a breaking setback he encountered moments before taping.

SAFEGUARD SUMMER SOJOURNS: A new study by online protection company McAfee has identified the top five destinations most frequently targeted by cybercriminals for online booking scams.

A woman pulling her luggage while on vacation.

A woman pulling her luggage while on vacation. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

