Fortnite star Tfue uses racial slur, but Twitch isn't commenting on rule violation

Fortnite streamer Taylor "Tfue" Tenney uttered a racial slur during a live broadcast of himself playing Minecraft, in violation of Twitch's policy.

In the now-deleted clip from Tuesday night, Tenney can be heard saying, "You guys f---ing killed all the villagers, man. Y'all motherf---ers killed them n----s."

Fox News reached out to Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, and Tenney himself, for comment on this story, but received no response.

In a tweet sent Tuesday evening, Tenney wrote: "I’ve been having such a s--t day but hopefully it gets better."

This apparently isn't the first time that Tenney has used a racial slur.

Last year, he was temporarily suspended from Twitch after calling another player another racial epithet, according to Newsweek. In a separate incident, Tenney was banned because of a "toxic" conversation, reports The Verge.

The company, however, imposes a three-strikes rule in its guidelines covering account suspensions and chat bans: “After two strikes, the next violation will result in an indefinite suspension, but some severe violations will result in an indefinite suspension on the first violation.”

It remains to be seen whether Twitch will enforce it against Tenney, who has more than 6.9 million followers on the platform.