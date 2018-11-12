'Fortnite' gamers use newly released NFL skins to create controversial players

The NFL and Epic Games partnered last week to bring team skins to one of the most popular video games in the world, “Fortnite.”

The game allows players who purchase the jersey items to choose a number to put on the back. However, some gamers appeared to have turned it around on the partners and have been using the new skins to court controversy.

Some players decided to use the skins to make their avatars look like a few controversial NFL figures, according to Yahoo Sports.

A few gamers who created the avatar of Colin Kaepernick took a picture of it taking a knee in the game. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback sparked controversy in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest perceived racial and social injustice in the U.S.

Another player created Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who was found guilty of murder before committing suicide in prison.

A Jason Pierre-Paul character was also created in the game. The character was featured with a bag of fireworks wrapped around his back. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman is infamously known for blowing off some of his fingers during a July 4, 2015 fireworks incident when he was playing for the New York Giants.

Among the aforementioned three avatars, someone created an O.J. Simpson character. A Twitter account named @The_Speck24 appeared to make the Simpson player and wrote in a tweet, “OJ Simpson skin so I can murder these opponents and try to get away with the W!”

It’s unclear whether Epic Games would create a system to limit players from creating certain avatars.

A request for comment from Epic Games wasn’t immediately returned to Fox News.