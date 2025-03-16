Flooded by spam after searching for a lender to refinance?

We want to warn you about a potential issue that could occur after refinancing your home: an unexpected surge in spam messages. "Morgan" from Yuma, Arizona, reached out to share that she experienced this.

"We had to refinance our house and tried through XYZ. We now get a lot of spam that I have to continually block. I know it is them because we’ve used Rocket Mortgage for years and never had an issue, and XYZ was the only new organization we had been communicating with using that email. How do you prevent that?"

The good news is there are ways to avoid spam and prevent it from coming back. Here’s what you need to know.

Stay protected & informed! Get security alerts & expert tech tips – S ign up for Kurt’s The CyberGuy Report now.

Tips to help combat spam

If you get a spam message, avoid replying or clicking on any links in the message. Follow the steps below to prevent future spam texts.

How to stop spam text messages on iPhone

Open the Settings app

app Scroll down and tap Apps

Scroll down to the Messages app and open it

app and open it Scroll down until you see Filter Unknown Senders and toggle it on

and toggle it on Open the Messages app and tap on Filters in the upper right-hand corner. Then, you will see that your text messages have been filtered into five categories: All Messages, Known Senders, Unknown Senders, Unread Messages and Recently Deleted

Now, messages from senders not in your contact list will be directed to the "Unknown Senders" folder, and you won’t receive a notification for them.

CONTROL SPAM; HOW TO CREATE A QUICK ALIAS EMAIL ADDRESS

How to stop spam text messages on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the Messages app

app Tap the three-dots icon in the top-right corner

In Settings , scroll down and tap Spam Protection

, scroll down and tap Turn on Enable spam protection

BEST ANTIVIRUS FOR MAC, PC, IPHONES AND ANDROIDS - CYBERGUY PICKS

How to attempt to minimize these annoying robocalls

Along with spam messages, those annoying robocalls after searching for a lender to refinance can be a serious nuisance. Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to minimize these interruptions as well and protect your privacy.

1) Don’t answer calls or texts from unfamiliar numbers

Not answering unfamiliar calls is one of the best ways to avoid a potential scam. Most phone carriers now label robocalls as "Spam Risk" or something similar. Scammers often use your local area code or even parts of your phone number to make you think the call is legitimate. That's why it's crucial to carefully check the number before picking up. If you don’t recognize the number, it’s safest to ignore the call or text in case it's spam.

2) Block the number

If you get a spam call and want to prevent future calls from the same number, you can easily block it. Find out how to block unknown callers on both iPhones and Android devices here .

3) Use your carrier’s spam and robocall blocking service

Major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile offer free services to block spam and robocalls. These include AT&T Call Protect, Sprint/T-Mobile Scam Shield and Verizon Call Filter. Reach out to your provider for more details.

4) Try third-party spam-blocking apps

iPhones and Androids have apps available for users to download to detect spam calls before they reach you. Get our top recommendations here .

5) Invest in personal data removal services

Unfortunately, there’s a high chance that your phone number is readily available on many lists that data brokers sell to numerous search websites. However, removing your number from these sites can help lower the chances of spammers getting a hold of it and reaching out to you. With a data removal service, your personal information is removed from the web so data brokers and scammers never get their hands on your personal phone number, home address or email address. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here .

HOW TO AVOID BEING DUPED BY ROBOCALLS NOW AND FOREVER

Kurt’s key takeaways

As frustrating as spam may be, there are steps you can take to minimize these unwanted messages, including blocking numbers, using carrier spam-blocking services and enabling built-in spam filters on your phone. These tips will help you reduce spam and protect your personal information.

What’s your biggest challenge when it comes to spam calls and texts? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.