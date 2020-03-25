Flatten the Curve interactive tool helps decode coronavirus quarantine and travel restrictions worldwide

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A tech startup has launched an online resource for travelers, expats and their loved ones to centralize information about how the coronavirus is spreading and what each impacted country is doing to mitigate the pandemic.

The interactive, color-coded map, which is being updated daily and features 250 countries dealing with COVID-19, is the brainchild of U.S. and Norway-based startup called SafetyFirst. It's called Flatten the Curve.

Users can click on a country or state, or search for it from a box at the upper-righthand corner. That pulls up the latest statistics on the number of infections, deaths and recovered cases. When you click through, looking up New York, for instance, a useful menu of information appears featuring the latest facts about containment measures and testing and treatment.

Crucially, there are also phone numbers to call or official government or public health websites to reach for more information.

“Each country has a different strategy when it comes to attempting to flatten the curve, based upon local conditions and health advice. There is unnecessary confusion and stress being caused by a proliferation of often contradictory information and advice from different sources," Sondre Rasch, SafetyWing CEO and co-founder, said in a statement provided to Fox News.

The statistics regarding infections and deaths are taken from Johns Hopkins’ own tracking tool, which is also updated daily, but SafetyWing's main priority is providing factual information on various measures being implemented.

"It made sense to centralize the official guidelines country-by-country, and we hope that by launching this free tool we are doing our bit to ensure that people know how best to stay safe and play their part in beating the virus," Rasch added.

