Facebook will pay you so it can track your phone activity

Facebook is paying people to monitor their phone habits with a new app called Study.

The app, launched Tuesday, keeps track of other apps installed on someone's phone, of how much time someone spends on those apps, the person's location, and other data that could give the tech giant a peek at what features you're using.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company, which announced the initiative in a blog post on Tuesday, said Study won't see any specific content – text messages, photos, videos, passwords or websites – you visit.

Study's launch comes not long after Facebook's controversial Research app, which was ultimately shut down because it was marketed to teenagers and used a certificate that allowed it to bypass and violate certain Apple App Store rules.

In contrast to the previous app, Study will only be available to people 18 and up. In addition, it will only be offered on Android, where deeper phone access can be granted by each user.

The app will begin with a series of prompts detailing the type of data the app collects and how it will be used, the social network said in its blog post.

"Approaching market research in a responsible way is really important. Transparency and handling people’s information responsibly have guided how we’ve built Study from Facebook," the company said. "We plan to take this same approach going forward with other market research projects that help us understand how people use different products and services."