Facebook to ban QAnon, militarized social movement ads ahead of election

Facebook announced Wednesday it is banning ads that “praise, support or represent” QAnon and any militarized social movements on the platform.

Members of groups that have been restricted and follow pages that have been restricted "will see content from these Groups and Pages further down in their News Feed," the company said.

Facebook is ramping up efforts to combat fake stories on its platform ahead of the November presidential election, including banning ads trying to delegitimize the election results.

A few weeks ago, it announced it would ban political ads in the last week of the campaign to clamp down on disinformation, which ran rampant in the 2016 election and was taken advantage of by Russian operators.

FACEBOOK TO BLOCK POLITICAL ADS CLAIMING VICTORY 'UNTIL RESULTS HAVE BEEN DECLARED'

Facebook said it is aware that QAnon is also using hashtags like #savethechildren to recruit and organize, alluding to the conspiracy theory that supposes most liberal leaders are Satan-worshipping sex traffickers. “Starting today, we will direct people to credible child safety resources when they search for certain child safety hashtags.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In August, Facebook removed hundreds of pages and groups linked to QAnon.