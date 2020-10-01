Expand / Collapse search
Facebook to ban QAnon, militarized social movement ads ahead of election

Company is ramping up efforts to combat fake stories

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Facebook announced Wednesday it is banning ads that “praise, support or represent” QAnon and any militarized social movements on the platform.

Members of groups that have been restricted and follow pages that have been restricted "will see content from these Groups and Pages further down in their News Feed," the company said.

Facebook is ramping up efforts to combat fake stories on its platform ahead of the November presidential election, including banning ads trying to delegitimize the election results.

A few weeks ago, it announced it would ban political ads in the last week of the campaign to clamp down on disinformation, which ran rampant in the 2016 election and was taken advantage of by Russian operators.

Facebook said it is aware that QAnon is also using hashtags like #savethechildren to recruit and organize, alluding to the conspiracy theory that supposes most liberal leaders are Satan-worshipping sex traffickers. “Starting today, we will direct people to credible child safety resources when they search for certain child safety hashtags.”

In August, Facebook removed hundreds of pages and groups linked to QAnon.

