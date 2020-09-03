Facebook will block new political ads in the final week before the US presidential election

Facebook will block new political ads in the final week before the U.S. presidential election, the social network announced on Thursday.

The move was announced in a Facebook post by the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

“We're going to block new political and issue ads during the final week of the campaign,” Zuckerberg wrote. “It's important that campaigns can run get out the vote campaigns, and I generally believe the best antidote to bad speech is more speech, but in the final days of an election there may not be enough time to contest new claims.”

HEALTH MISINFORMATION ON FACEBOOK VIEWED NEARLY 3.8B TIMES IN LAST YEAR

“So in the week before the election, we won't accept new political or issue ads,” Zuckerberg added. “Advertisers will be able to continue running ads they started running before the final week and adjust the targeting for those ads, but those ads will already be published transparently in our Ads Library so anyone, including fact-checkers and journalists, can scrutinize them.”

The move is part of Facebook’s attempt to clamp down on misinformation ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Facebook, which had 2.7 billion monthly active users at the end of its second quarter, is locked in a long-running battle to stop so-called fake news.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his post, Zuckerberg explained that Facebook will also be extending its work with election officials to remove misinformation about voting.

“We already committed to partnering with state election authorities to identify and remove false claims about polling conditions in the last 72 hours of the campaign, but given that this election will include large amounts of early voting, we're extending that period to begin now and continue through the election until we have a clear result,” he wrote.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers