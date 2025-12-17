Facebook settlement scam emails to avoid now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millions of Facebook users filed claims in a recent privacy settlement after the platform was accused of mishandling user data. The approved payouts have been rolling out, which means people are watching their inboxes for updates. Scammers know this and are sending look-alike emails that push you to click a "Redeem Virtual Card" button. Arlene B emailed us to share what landed in her inbox.

"I received an email stating that it was from (Facebook User Privacy Settlement Administrator) and that I needed to click on the button below to "Redeem Virtual Card." Do you know if this is a scam or not?"

Her question shows how convincing these fake messages appear. A real settlement did happen, and people have been getting payments. Still, criminals are now piggybacking on the rollout with messages that look official but lead to dangerous sites that steal your information. Let's walk through how to tell real emails from fake ones.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

NEW SCAM SENDS FAKE MICROSOFT 365 LOGIN PAGES

How to check if your Facebook settlement email is legitimate

Scammers rely on confusion and urgency. These steps help you confirm the message before you click anything.

Confirm the sender's address

Real settlement emails come from facebookuserprivacysettlement@notifications.kroll.com. Kroll is the official administrator.

Look for your claimant ID

Real notices include your unique claimant ID and reference the claim you filed last year. Fake emails skip this personalized detail.

Check where the link leads

Real payout links go to DigitalPay / Veritas or domains tied to krollsettlementadministration. If the link points to a strange or shortened URL, it is likely unsafe.

Watch for common red flags

Pressure to act right away. Clumsy wording or spelling mistakes. A button that goes to a suspicious URL. You never filed a claim in the first place. Any sender address that is not the official Kroll domain.

Remember that you are not required to click anything

If your claim was approved, you have already received a legitimate notice. Emails that say you must "redeem" again or "confirm" payment are signs of a scam.

GEEK SQUAD SCAM EMAIL: HOW TO SPOT AND STOP IT

Why scammers target large settlements

Whenever a major payout occurs, criminals blend in with legitimate messages because people expect money and may open emails quickly. When fake notices look similar to real ones, it only takes one careless click for scammers to grab your data.

DON'T FALL FOR FAKE SETTLEMENT SITES THAT STEAL YOUR DATA

Ways to stay safe from settlement scams

Use these simple habits to protect yourself from Facebook settlement scams and any future payout scam.

1) Verify the sender every time

Look at the full address. Scammers often change one character in hopes you will not notice.

2) Hover over links before tapping

Check the destination without clicking. A strange URL is your warning sign.

3) Never share sensitive information through email

Real administrators do not ask for banking info or logins.

4) Use a data removal service

Data brokers often collect your email address, phone number, and other personal details that scammers use to target victims. A data removal service can pull you out of those databases, which reduces the amount of scam email that reaches you in the first place.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com.

5) Go directly to the official settlement site

Type in the address yourself instead of using a link from an email.

6) Use strong antivirus software

Good security software blocks dangerous links and pages. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

7) Delete emails that push urgency

Scammers want fast reactions. Slow down and confirm details.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Facebook settlement payout created the perfect moment for scammers to slip fake messages into inboxes. Once you know the signs, it becomes much easier to separate real notices from dangerous ones. Stay alert, trust your instincts, and verify before you click.

Would you open a payout email if you were not expecting money in the first place? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.