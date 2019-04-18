Facebook says it ‘unintentionally uploaded’ email contacts of 1.5 million users: report

Facebook said on Wednesday it “unintentionally uploaded” email contacts of 1.5 million new users since March 2016, a report said.

New users were being asked to verify their accounts with their email passwords, a process that in some cases saw users' email contacts uploaded to Facebook, the company told Reuters in a statement.

“We estimate that up to 1.5 million people’s email contacts may have been uploaded. These contacts were not shared with anyone and we are deleting them,” Facebook said. The company noted that users who had their contacts imported would be notified.

The company told Reuters that last month it stopped offering email password verification for users signing up for the first time

Facebook has been under fire for privacy-related issues, including a data scandal where Cambridge Analytica obtained 87 million Facebook users’ personal information without their consent.