Facebook locks National Weather Service out of dozens of accounts

Dozens of National Weather Service Facebook accounts were recently locked as the social media giant continued its crackdown of fake profiles.

Approximately 70 NWS Facebook accounts were locked, and 13 remain affected, NWS spokeswoman Susan Buchanan confirmed to Fox News. Of those 13, some had been previously restored but eventually locked again.

“We continue to work with Facebook to resolve the problem,” Buchanan said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Columbia said its account had been disabled since late November. It was eventually restored on the morning of Dec. 14 because of Facebook’s “newly implemented security requirements.”

On Nov. 13, the NWS of Seattle warned several other accounts “have been experiencing periods of being locked out.”

Facebook can disable an account for a variety of reasons, including the use of a fake name, harassing another user or otherwise violating its terms of service. The social media site allows users to complete a form if an account is locked.

A Facebook representative did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News.

The NWS of Columbia’s had its Facebook account locked during the massive snowstorm that slammed the South, leaving thousands without power, earlier this month. While the snow mostly hit North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, the NWS of Columbia still warned followers of potential flooding on its Twitter account.

In announcing its return to Facebook, NWS of Columbia reminded its followers that “Facebook is not always the most timely source of weather information” and encouraged people to check advisories on its website.