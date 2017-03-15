Escaped cobra turns up on Twitter

A deadly cobra may still be on the run – or the slide – from authorities in Florida, but that hasn’t stopped it from speaking its mind on social media.

The two-foot long lethal reptile escaped its containment in Ocala late Monday, and by Tuesday, had a personalized @OcalaCobra Twitter account to relish in its newfound freedom.

I'm out in public like Trump's tax returns! #trumptaxleak — Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 15, 2017

I HAVE HAD IT WITH THESE MONKEY FIGHTING SNAKES ON THIS MONDAY TO FRIDAY PLANE https://t.co/MKaUYgiLno — Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 15, 2017

“I'm out in public like Trump's tax returns!” the snake lamented.

In another tweet, OcalaCobra described itself as “Cold blood. Warm heart. Tight style,” and has been endorsing an array of local products and places from a food grill to the SVT Cobra car.

Did you ever consider the possibility that I'm a real sentient reptile that REALLY can tweet? I hope not, because then you'd be insane. https://t.co/JR51F84aUF — Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 15, 2017

Apparently, it is contemplating CrossFit, likes a little brie and is already in hot demand – generating almost 1,500 followers in less than 24 hours.

“People keep wanting me to endorse their stuff without paying me. I bet Beyoncé doesn't have to deal with this,” the snake lamented yesterday.

OcalaCobra can also be found on Facebook, posting links about itself and photoshopping itself into various locations across America to deter being found.

“Don't turn your back on me,” the creature says in its bio. “I'll slither right out and you won't be able to cassssh me oussside.”

But on a less amusing note, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about five people die each year in the U.S. from snake bites, and the cobra's is highly lethal.