Elon Musk posts bizarre 'flaming absinthe' video on Instagram

Elon Musk has been compared to a lot of people before – Steve Jobs, Henry Ford and P.T. Barnum to name a few.

Ever the showman, Musk's latest social media post is one of his more unusual.

In a bizarre set of Instagram posts, Musk, 46, is seen learning how to pour flaming absinthe over several glasses in a Jerusalem speakeasy.

"Everything’s better with fire …," Musk wrote in the caption.

The video, which lasts nearly 20 seconds, sees Musk being handed two glasses that are burning bright, blue flames. Musk then pours the contents of one glass into the other, before combining them once again.

It's not quite clear what Musk was doing in Jerusalem, but the video and subsequent pictures have gone viral, garnering over 160,000 likes.

Musk, who has nearly 7 million followers on Instagram, normally keeps his Instagram posts a bit more focused on his companies, including SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company.

This isn't Musk's first foray into flames - The Boring Company sold more than $10 million worth of flamethrowers, Musk tweeted last month.