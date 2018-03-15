Annual Bigfoot hunt garners big attention in small Pennsylvania town

The legendary creature known as Bigfoot could be in California, North Carolina or any number of places it's been reportedly sighted over the years. But the people of Wampum, Pa., which has a population of 717, are going out on a hunt on a St. Patrick's Day Sasquatch search.

The Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Sasquatch Search on Sunday, The Ellwood City Ledger reports. It's highly unlikely that any of the members will actually see a creature many believe to not be real, but that isn't stopping the hikers.

The group, which has a Facebook page, says the hike will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday and let people hike "up the scenic hill where Bigfoot has been sighted in the recent past and back down."

VIDEO: IS IT... BIGFOOT? HARD-TO-MAKE-OUT FOOTAGE PURPORTING TO SHOW LEGENDARY GIANT IN CANADA FOREST GOES VIRAL

The chapter's marketing chairwoman, Tina Harkins, said last year residents almost saw Bigfoot. “They almost saw Bigfoot, but one of our members in a Bigfoot getup got his big feet stuck in the mud,” Harkins said, adding that over 100 people joined last year.

There are several options for the hike, including one trip is 2.8 miles round-trip, one option which is 5.2 miles and another which lasts 9.4 miles.

“To be sure everyone is safe on the hike, chapter members are in front, middle and end of the hike with walkie-talkies,” Harkins added.

Following the hike, all of the participants will meet at Wampum Train Station, will be privy to eating hot dogs, a pot luck dinner and share hiking stories with one another.

'BIGFOOT' REPORTEDLY SIGHTED IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, PICTURES GO VIRAL

Recent "sightings"

Bigfoot, which could be anything from a bear to a man in a suit to an actual creature not known to science, has fueled a number of claimed sightings in different parts of North America.

Last month, footage of a Canadian wilderness hike went viral with the filmmakers claiming they'd captured Bigfoot on camera.

Bigfoot, which may or may not have relatives (would they be 'Bigfeet' then?) was also reportedly spotted in Northern California in October 2017, according to Jeffrey Gonzalez, a self-described paranormal expert who heard about the sighting from a local farmer who said he saw the creature and five others running on his ranch near Avocado Lake.

“One of them, which was extremely tall, had a pig over its shoulder," Gonzalez said in comments obtained by Fox 26, a Fox News affiliate. "And the five scattered and the one with the pig was running so fast it didn’t see an irrigation pipe and it tripped, with the pig flying over."

Bigfoot was also reportedly spotted in a North Carolina forest two months prior, so he either is a very fast walker or has a good travel agent.