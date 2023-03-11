Electric cargo bike aims to replace your SUV

Are you ready to say goodbye to all the high costs of owning a car and hello to a new electric cargo bike as a cost-effective alternative?

When first I saw this invention, I thought it seemed crazy.

While an electric cargo bike may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those who need to transport large or heavy items, it is a viable option for many seeking a more sustainable and cost-effective mode of transportation.

In other words, when you live fairly close to the things you need in life, this might work for a better way to lug a load of groceries home. And hey, I could use the exercise and the help of a battery-powered ride when things get heavy.

That's the idea behind the Mate SUV cargo bike. It is environmentally friendly, promotes physical activity, and can be more maneuverable in urban areas. Also, research shows that using an electric bike for transportation can save thousands of dollars per year compared to car ownership.

What is this new electric cargo bike?

The new electric cargo bike is called the Mate SUV, and it originally came about back in 2016 as an inexpensive folding e-bike. Now it's been redesigned, and it promises the convenience of a car and the agility of a bike. It was originally made in Copenhagen, which is known to be a bike-friendly city, in the hopes of having more families opt to use these bikes over cars.

The Mate SUV's 250W motor can go 16 miles per hour at top speed and range up to 62 miles with a single battery charge. It comes with integrated front and back lights and an LED lightbar that frames the front box. It also has features like location tracking, unspecified "anti-theft protection," and a USB jack to keep your phone powered. You can add accessories to this bike as well, including a child seat, off-road tires, and an all-weather roof.

How much does the Mate SUV cost?

The initial expense of the Mate SUV is a lot. Although, over time, the average annual cost of the bike is less than it would be to have a real car. A regular car costs around $10,000 to own and operate each year, while the initial cost of the Mate SUV will only be around $6,900 once it's released in September 2023. It will be manufactured in Italy and sold in the U.K. and Europe, however, no word yet on when it will hit the streets in the USA. With gas prices sky high, just think how much we could save at the pump.

Do you think you are ready to ditch a car and replace it with a cargo bike? Tell us what you think.

