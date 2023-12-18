Dive into the sea with this state-of-the-art underwater drone

You've seen drones that can fly, but how about a drone that can explore under the ocean? This new powerful underwater robot uses AI to dive into the depths of the sea.

It's called FiFish E-GO, and thanks to its unique modular design, the innovative drone is easily customizable and upgradeable. So, whether you are a professional, a hobbyist or an adventurer, the E-GO has got you covered.

How does the underwater drone work

The FiFish E-GO is a new model of an underwater robot from Qysea, a company that specializes in developing and manufacturing underwater robots. The E-GO is the latest addition to the FiFish series, which includes the P3, the V6, and the V6 Expert.

The E-GO stands out from the other FiFish models by having a modular design that allows you to quickly remove and reinstall its thrusters, camera, lights and batteries.

This feature makes the E-GO more convenient to use, as you can easily swap out parts for upgrades, repairs, or different purposes. It also makes the E-GO more compact and portable, as it can be packed down much smaller than other underwater drones.

The underwater drone by the numbers

The FiFish E-GO has a streamlined aluminum body that can withstand high pressure and corrosion. It has six electric thrusters that provide 360-degree omnidirectional movement and a top speed of 3 knots (3.5 mph). It can dive to 100 meters (328 feet) or 200 meters (656 feet) with an upgrade.

The E-GO has a 4K/30fps camera with a new wide-angle lens that can capture stunning underwater images and videos.

It also has four LED spotlights that produce 10,000 lumens of brightness, making it suitable for low-light conditions. The camera can focus down to a distance of 10 cm (3.9 inches), allowing you to see the details of small objects or creatures.

The underwater drone's AI-powered functions

The E-GO also has a number of AI-powered functions that enhance its performance and capabilities. For example, it can use Q-Steady 3.0 self-stabilization to maintain its position and orientation in turbulent water.

It can also use AI vision to lock onto and follow targets, remove plankton and other suspended particles from images, and even count the number of fish in its shot.

The underwater drone has a battery life of 2.5 hours

The E-GO has two externally mounted lithium batteries that can be replaced with freshly charged ones without having to power down. This gives the E-GO an uninterrupted endurance of over 2.5 hours. The batteries are also fast-charging, reaching 90% power in 50 minutes.

The underwater drone has 6 attachment ports

The E-GO has up to six attachment ports that can accommodate different optional tools and accessories. These include a robotic arm, a sonar, a laser scaler, a water quality detector, and more. The E-GO can carry up to 11 lbs of underwater payload, making it ideal for various applications and scenarios.

How can I get one of these underwater drones?

The FiFish E-GO E100 is available now for a price of $6,499.

Kurt's key takeaways

The FiFish E-GO is a great underwater drone that offers a lot of features and functions. It is a great choice for anyone who wants to explore the underwater world. The modular design of the E-GO makes it easy to customize, upgrade, and service, as well as to pack and transport. It also has a long battery life, a fast-charging system, a powerful camera, and a range of AI-powered functions that make it smarter and more capable than other underwater drones, but as I mentioned, it comes at a steep price.

What do you think of the FiFish E-GO? Would you ever spend that kind of money on a drone like this? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

