Dior data breach exposes US customers’ personal information

Data breaches aren’t confined to tech giants or financial institutions anymore. Industries like healthcare, retail and even food and beverage have increasingly found themselves under attack.

Now, luxury fashion joins the list. Global fashion brand Dior is notifying U.S. customers of a data breach that occurred in May, exposing personal information during a cybersecurity incident. The compromised data includes contact numbers, home addresses and, in some cases, even government-issued IDs.

Dior data breach exposes sensitive customer information

Dior has begun notifying U.S. customers of a data breach that exposed sensitive personal information after a cybersecurity incident earlier this year. In a notification letter, the French brand says the breach occurred Jan. 26, 2025, but wasn’t discovered until more than three months later, on May 7.

"The House of Dior recently discovered that an unauthorized external party accessed some of the data we hold for our Dior Fashion and Accessories customers. We immediately took steps to contain this incident," the company told CyberGuy in a statement.

The compromised data includes names, contact details, physical addresses, dates of birth and, in some cases, passport or government-issued ID numbers. Social Security numbers were also exposed for a subset of affected individuals.

The company, part of the LVMH luxury group, clarified that no payment or financial data was stored in the affected systems.

"No payment information, including bank account or payment card information, was contained in the database accessed," the company said, adding that law enforcement has been notified, and third-party cybersecurity experts were brought in to investigate.

Although the breach occurred in January and was discovered in early May, customers were not notified until late July, raising questions about the delay. This gap between detection and disclosure is drawing attention, especially given the sensitive nature of the data involved.

Previous Dior and LVMH breaches suggest larger pattern

The incident mirrors a previously reported breach involving Dior customers in South Korea and China. At the time, Dior did not mention any impact in the U.S., but the timeline aligns. Moreover, its sibling brand Louis Vuitton, also owned by LVMH, recently disclosed similar breaches affecting customers in the U.K., Turkey and South Korea.

Dior has not confirmed how many U.S. customers were affected or the full scale of the breach. However, BleepingComputer reports that the same attack targeted Dior and Louis Vuitton. Investigators have tentatively linked the breach to the ShinyHunters extortion group, which reportedly accessed the data through a compromised third-party vendor.

ShinyHunters has a history of targeting large organizations and selling stolen data on hacking forums. If the group is indeed responsible, further disclosures from other LVMH brands could follow. Louis Vuitton may soon notify U.S. customers if their data was similarly exposed.

5 ways you can protect yourself after the Dior data breach

If you received a notification, or even if you didn't, it's a smart idea to take proactive steps now to safeguard your identity. Here are five ways to stay protected:

1. Use personal data removal services

The Dior data breach leaked loads of information, and all this could end up in the public domain, which essentially gives anyone an opportunity to scam you.

One proactive step is to consider a personal data removal service. This kind of service specializes in continuously monitoring and removing your information from various online databases and websites. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com/Delete



Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com/FreeScan

2. Consider identity theft protection services

Since the Dior data breach exposed personal information, stay proactive against identity theft. The best way to do that is to use an identity theft protection service.

These services send you real-time alerts about suspicious activity, such as new credit inquiries or attempts to open accounts in your name. Beyond monitoring, many identity theft protection companies provide dedicated recovery specialists who assist you in resolving fraud issues.

See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft at Cyberguy.com/IdentityTheft

3. Have strong antivirus software

Hackers have people’s email addresses and full names, which makes it easy for them to send you a phishing link that installs malware and steals all your data. These messages are socially engineered to catch them, and catching them is nearly impossible if you’re not careful. However, you’re not without defenses.

For the best antivirus protection in 2025, visit CyberGuy.com/LockUpYourTech

4. Enable two-factor authentication

While passwords weren’t part of the data breach, you still need to enable two-factor authentication (2FA). It gives you an extra layer of security on all your important accounts, including email, banking and social media.

5. Be wary of mailbox communications

Bad actors may also try to scam you through snail mail. The data leak gives them access to your address. They may impersonate people or brands you know and use themes that require urgent attention. This includes missed deliveries, account suspensions and security alerts.

Kurt’s key takeaway

Cyberattacks in the fashion world aren’t new. Luxury brands face bigger risks due to their wealthy, high-profile clients. Lawmakers are calling for stronger privacy laws and regulations. The breach shows how dangerous supply chain attacks are now. Dior is still handling the aftermath of the breach while customers are asking how their data got exposed. Many wonder if the industry can truly protect their information.

Do you think companies that collect your data are doing enough to protect it? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

