Digital Social Security cards coming this summer

The Social Security Administration (SSA) just announced a major update. Starting this summer, Americans with a "My Social Security" account will be able to access their digital Social Security number (SSN) online. The goal is to simplify access, reduce paper card replacements and improve data protection.

But with convenience comes new cybersecurity concerns. Here’s how the digital SSN works, why it’s being introduced now and the steps you should take to protect your SSN from identity theft both online and offline.

What is the digital SSN? New Social Security feature explained

The SSA is introducing secure digital access to your Social Security number through the "My Social Security" portal. If you forget your SSN, misplace your card or need to share your number for non-SSA purposes (such as job applications or financial services), you’ll be able to view your number online from a mobile device.

"This enhancement will provide individuals…a simple solution allowing them to securely view their SSN online," said the SSA. This update eliminates the need for mail delays or in-person visits to your local SSA office.

Why the SSA is releasing digital SSNs in 2025

There are a few big reasons the SSA is rolling this out now:

Aging physical cards: The SSA estimates there are 47 different versions of the Social Security card still in circulation. Many of them were issued before 1983 and lack basic security features, making them easier to forge or misuse.

The SSA estimates there are 47 different versions of the Social Security card still in circulation. Many of them were issued before 1983 and lack basic security features, making them easier to forge or misuse. Rising identity theft risks: Your SSN is one of the most sensitive identifiers tied to your name. When cards are lost, stolen or handled carelessly, it creates opportunities for identity theft, fraud and account takeovers.

Your SSN is one of the most sensitive identifiers tied to your name. When cards are lost, stolen or handled carelessly, it creates opportunities for identity theft, fraud and account takeovers. Demand for digital access: More Americans now expect to access government services from their phones or computers. Long lines at SSA offices and delays in mail processing have made it harder for people to get help quickly. A digital SSN provides faster, safer and more convenient access to your number when you need it.

Digital SSN launch date: When you can access it

The digital SSN option will be available in early summer 2025. If you already have a "My Social Security" account, you’ll be able to access the feature once it rolls out.

How to access your digital Social Security number online

You’ll need a "My Social Security" account to use the digital SSN features. Here’s how to get started:

1) Visit the SSA’s account portal: Go to ssa.gov/myaccount and click "Create an Account."

2) Verify your identity: You’ll be asked to provide your name, birthdate, SSN and address. The SSA may use a third-party identity verification service and ask questions based on your credit report.

3) Choose a username and password: Use a strong, unique password and set up two-factor authentication with your phone number or an authenticator app. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

4) Log in and check your dashboard: Once the digital SSN feature launches, you’ll be able to view your number securely from your account on a mobile device or computer.

If you're already signed up, double-check your security settings and make sure your contact information is current.

7 ways to protect your Social Security number from identity theft

Even with digital access making your SSN more convenient, it’s still one of the most sensitive pieces of personal information you own. If your SSN falls into the wrong hands, it can lead to identity theft, credit fraud and even tax return scams. Here are the best ways to protect it:

1) Use a strong password for your SSA account: Create a unique, complex password for your "My Social Security" account and enable two-factor authentication . This ensures that even if someone guesses your password, they won’t be able to log in without a second verification step. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 here .

2) Avoid public Wi-Fi when accessing your SSN: If you're checking your SSA account, avoid doing so over unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi. Use a secure home network or VPN to encrypt your connection and protect your session from hackers. For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

3) Be cautious of phishing scams and use strong antivirus software: Scammers often pose as the SSA to trick you into revealing your SSN. Don’t click links in unsolicited emails or texts and never give personal information unless you’re sure the source is legitimate. Always go directly to ssa.gov if in doubt.

To block suspicious links and attachments before they reach you, consider using strong antivirus software . The right antivirus can help detect phishing attempts and protect you from malicious downloads. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

4) Monitor your credit and bank accounts and use an identity theft service: Staying on top of your financial activity is one of the most effective ways to catch identity theft early. That’s where identity protection services come in. Identity theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security number, phone number and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft .

5) Check your credit reports: Make it a habit to review your credit reports regularly. Look for unfamiliar accounts, unauthorized inquiries or incorrect personal information. If something seems off, contact the credit bureau right away to dispute it.

6) Request an IRS Identity Protection PIN: Prevent fraudulent tax filings using your SSN by setting up an Identity Protection PIN with the IRS. This six-digit number adds another layer of protection during tax season.

7) Review your Social Security earnings record: Log in to your "My Social Security" account regularly to review your earnings history and benefits. This helps ensure your information hasn’t been altered or compromised.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Starting this summer, the SSA will let you view your Social Security number online through your "My Social Security" account. It’s a secure, convenient update that cuts down on lost cards and office visits. To use it safely, set up strong login credentials and two-factor authentication. And since your SSN remains a top target for identity thieves, now’s the time to protect it with tools like a password manager, VPN, antivirus software and identity theft monitoring.

