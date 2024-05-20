Cube Conquest: The trailblazer’s transforming trailer

Imagine this: You’re out in the wild, the scent of pine and earth mingling in the air, and your home away from home is a rugged, all-weather shelter that tows low but lives tall. This isn’t just any camping setup; it’s the Cube Series trailer, an Oregon start-up’s answer to the call of the wild with a twist of innovation.

A few years back, Cube Series debuted with a lifting hard-wall pickup camper that turned heads. It was different, it was bold and it promised more. True to their word, they’ve now launched a trailer that’s set to redefine the camping experience.

Spacious when at camp

When hitched for travel, the Cube Trailer presents a low profile, standing just 6.3 feet tall. But don’t let its modest towing height fool you. At camp, this trailer transforms into a full-height camper with the help of 12V actuators that lift the roof and walls that fold into place with ease.

Compact on the road

The Cube Series camper has a collapsed height of 52 inches, which allows it to fit in most garages while still loaded on your truck. When towing down the road, it looks much like any other pop-up trailer, making it inconspicuous and easy to maneuver.

What is the Cube Series camper made of?

The Cube Series camper is a canvas-free, hard-sided pop-up camper built with cutting-edge materials. Its body is made of vacuum-bonded infused resin and fiberglass, along with aluminum and steel. This construction not only keeps it lightweight but also ensures that it’s waterproof and well-insulated.

Inside the Cube: Where comfort meets convenience

Step inside, and you’re greeted by a cozy, fully equipped space that can comfortably house up to four people. The main double bed is placed against the rear wall, flanked by cabinetry that includes a kitchen block complete with a dual-burner stove, sink, fridge/freezer and microwave. The front wall features a dual-bench dinette that, come nightfall, converts into additional sleeping quarters.

Innovative solutions for the modern camper

But what about showering, you ask? Cube Series has thought of that, too. They’ve employed a half-bath design that’s both space-efficient and functional. The optional bathroom features a hard-sided shower basin that tucks away when not in use, revealing a work area or shelf.

Four-season use

The Cube Series has equipped this camper for all seasons. It has an 18,000 BTU forced-air furnace, a 12V water heater and an enclosed heated compartment for holding tanks. Electrical needs are covered by an AGM battery with the option to upgrade to a robust off-grid system powered by lithium batteries and solar panels.

Lightweight versatility

The base weight of the Cube Series camper is 2,730 pounds. This means it can be hauled by mid-size trucks like the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Ford Bronco and Chevy Colorado, among others.

How much does the Cube Series cost?

Let’s talk savings. Thanks to a new partnership, Cube Series has managed to drop the base price significantly, making this innovative trailer more accessible to the intrepid explorer.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Cube Series camper is pretty much the Swiss Army knife of trailers. It’s like having a cozy cabin that goes from zero to hero at your campsite, giving you all the homey feels with beds and a kitchen. Plus, it’s tough enough for any season and light enough for your truck to handle without breaking a sweat. Bottom line: It’s the cool new kid on the block that’s shaking up the camping world.

