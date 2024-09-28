Cruise ship surgery that slices giants for mega profits

Ever wonder how cruise lines keep up with the insatiable demand for bigger and better ships?

It turns out they have a trick up their sleeve that’s almost as impressive as building a new vessel from scratch.

Let’s dive into the fascinating world of cruise ship "jumboization."

The cruise boom: More passengers, bigger ships

Cruise vacations have exploded in popularity over the past few decades. In 1990, about 3.7 million people took a cruise, but fast-forward to 2024, and we’re looking at a whopping 30 million cruisegoers . That’s a lot of buffet lines.

To keep up with this soaring demand, cruise lines have been building massive ships like Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas. This floating city can carry nearly 10,000 people and boasts features like a waterpark, seven pools and 20 decks of entertainment. However, these mega-ships come with a hefty $2 billion price tag and take years to build.

Jumboization: The quick and (relatively) cheap solution

That's where "jumboization," a surgical procedure for ships almost as wild as it sounds, comes in. For about $80 million and just a couple of months out of service, cruise lines can literally slice an existing ship in half, add a new middle section, and weld it all back together. The result is a bigger ship with more cabins, more amenities, and more profit potential — all without the hassle of building an entirely new vessel or training an entirely new crew.

How to stretch a cruise ship

The process begins with engineers meticulously planning every detail of the new section to ensure that all systems will line up perfectly. The new section is constructed separately, often complete with interior fittings. Once ready, the existing ship is positioned on special lifting jacks known as "skid shoes." Workers then cut the ship clean in half using lasers for precision.

After that, the two halves are separated to make room for the new section, which is slid into place. Skilled welders join the sections together with millimeter precision, ensuring that everything fits perfectly. Afterward, thousands of cables, pipes, and ducts are reconnected to restore functionality. Finally, every system undergoes thorough testing before the ship returns to service.

The payoff: Why cruise lines love jumboization

This process isn’t just a cool engineering feat. It's also a financial goldmine for cruise operators. The extra cabins added during jumboization can pay for the entire operation within just a few years. Additionally, it offers an opportunity to upgrade other features, such as pools and engines, or even add entirely new attractions.

Kurt's key takeaways

As demand for cruising continues to grow, we are likely to see more and more ships getting the jumboization treatment. This trend is a testament to human ingenuity. We can take something as massive and complex as a cruise ship and essentially "stretch" it like a piece of taffy. These "extended" vessels prove that sometimes the most impressive innovations aren’t about building something new but rather reimagining what we already have. So, next time you’re on a cruise, take a moment to appreciate the engineering innovation beneath your feet. It might be hiding a secret middle section.

What are your thoughts on the environmental impact of jumboization in the cruise industry, and do you think the benefits of expanding existing ships outweigh the potential ecological costs? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

