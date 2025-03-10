Creepy humanoid robot moves using 1,000 eerie artificial muscles

Clone Robotics, a Polish-American company, has recently unveiled its groundbreaking humanoid robot, Protoclone, sparking both fascination and unease across the internet. This eerily lifelike android represents a significant advancement in biomimetic robotics, closely replicating human anatomy and movement in ways never before seen.

With its unsettlingly realistic movements, Protoclone is pushing the boundaries of what we expect from robots, raising both intrigue and questions about the future of robotics.

The anatomy of this robot

Protoclone stands at an impressive 6 feet tall and boasts a skeleton made of 206 polymer bones, mirroring the human skeletal structure. What truly sets this robot apart is its muscular system, featuring over 1,000 artificial muscles powered by Clone Robotics' proprietary "Myofiber" technology.

The muscle behind the machine

The Myofiber system is a revolutionary approach to robotic movement. Each artificial muscle consists of a mesh tube containing an air-filled balloon. When hydraulic fluid is pumped into the balloon, it expands, causing the mesh to contract, much like a human muscle. This system is powered by a 500-watt electric pump, Protoclone's mechanical "heart," capable of circulating fluid at a rate of 40 liters per minute.

Sensory sophistication

Protoclone's nervous system is equally impressive, featuring four depth cameras in the skull for vision, 70 inertial sensors for joint position awareness and 320 pressure sensors for force feedback. This advanced sensory network allows the robot to process visual input and learn by observing human activities.

A glimpse into the future or a sci-fi nightmare?

The recent video release of Protoclone in action has garnered millions of views and sparked intense online debate. In the footage, the faceless android is seen suspended from the ceiling, its limbs twitching and moving in an unsettlingly human-like manner.

While some viewers have expressed awe at the technological achievement, others have reacted with discomfort or even hostility. Comments range from comparisons to "sleep paralysis demons" to references to dystopian science fiction scenarios.

The road ahead

Despite its impressive capabilities, Protoclone is still in early development. Currently, it requires suspension for stability and lacks the ability to stand or balance independently. Clone Robotics plans to launch production with 279 units, named "Clone Alpha," with pre-orders opening in late 2025.

Kurt’s key takeaways

While Protoclone's current iteration may be more unsettling than practical, it's clear that we're on the cusp of a new era in robotics. As these technologies continue to advance, we'll likely see more refined and capable humanoid robots entering our homes and workplaces. The question remains: Are we ready for this future, and how will it reshape our relationship with technology?

