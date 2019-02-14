Cows are finally getting their own dating app

Just when you thought there were enough dating apps to go around, the newest one will cause you to "moo-ve" heaven and Earth to get a look at it – a dating app for cows.

Known as Tudder – a mix of Tinder and udder – farmers can use their smartphones to pick cows that appeal to them, Reuters reports.

After selecting the bovine, farmers will be sent to the SellMyLivestock website, allowing them to learn more about the livestock before buying them or not.

BAD IPHONE BATTERY LIFE? THIS EASY TRICK REVEALS THE APPS TO DELETE RIGHT NOW

“Matching livestock online is even easier than it is to match humans because there’s a huge amount of data that sits behind these wonderful animals that predicts what their offspring will be,” Doug Bairner, CEO of Hectare Agritech and Graindex, told the news outlet.

The user experience is just like Tinder – farmers can swipe right for yes or left for no until they've found one to their liking.

So far, SellMyLivestock has listed more than $64 million worth of livestock, feed and bedding in the past year, Bairner said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP