Bad iPhone battery life? This easy trick reveals the apps to delete right now

If you’re always running out of iPhone battery, there's a handy trick that might help.

Apps can put a serious drain on your iPhone battery life, so deleting the most power-hungry ones can seriously boost your life-per-charge.

Inside your smartphone are tiny chips called processors, which let it run the camera, watch a video, and everything else.

The more difficult the task (or badly designed the app), the harder processors have to work – draining more juice from your battery.

Some tasks happen in the background, like tracking your location for Google Maps or checking with Facebook for new notifications.

You don't see these tasks happen, but they're still draining your battery life.

How to find the most draining iPhone battery life apps

Your iPhone has a built-in tool that lets you uncover exactly which apps are draining your battery life.

Head into Settings > Battery, and then wait for the page to load.

Next, tap on the 'Last 10 Days' option, which reveals battery usage for different apps from the past week-and-a-half.

If you scroll down, you can see the apps that have used the majority of your battery life, in percentage form.

So if an app has 20 percent next to it, that means it hoovered up a fifth of all battery life used in the past 10 days.

You can also toggle it to show the listed items by activity – keeping them ordered by battery usage.

So if you've spent very little time on an app but it's high on the list for usage, that means it's a battery killer.

This section also splits up the time that the app was running in the background.

Watch out for apps that use lots of battery and rack up lots of background usage time – they're particularly bad for your battery life.

You can delete any apps that are causing problems, or you can turn Low Power Mode on at the top.

Low Power Mode will temporarily reduce background activity on your iPhone until you can fully charge the handset.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.