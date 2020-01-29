Coronavirus sparks Google search spike in 'Corona beer virus' and 'beer virus'

Google search data suggests that some people are getting confused by the deadly coronavirus.

Searches for “beer virus” and “Corona beer virus” have both spiked in the U.S. over the past month, according to Google Trends data. New Mexico led the searches for “beer virus,” while search interest in “Corona beer virus” was greatest in Oregon.

The Mexican beer, of course, has nothing to do with coronavirus. However, Google search users are also keen to get serious questions about the virus answered.

Google Trends noted last week that global search interest for “coronavirus symptoms” spiked by more than 1,050 percent. Top searches included “What is coronavirus?” “Is coronavirus deadly?” and “How to prevent coronavirus.”

Fox News has reached out to Constellation Brands, which makes Corona, with a request for comment on this article.

The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the new virus that has sickened thousands and killed more than 100 people. China has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further. In addition to the United States, countries including Japan and South Korea have also planned evacuations. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, and in more severe cases shortness of breath or pneumonia.

