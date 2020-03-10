In coronavirus’ wake, Apple says iPhone users can use disinfecting wipes and isopropyl alcohol on their devices

As coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, Apple has updated its guidance around cleaning iPhones with disinfectant wipes.

The tech giant, which used to advise against using the popular wipes, now says you can use 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipes or Clorox disinfecting wipes on the surface of your Apple products.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, notes that these wipes are recommended by health experts as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19 on surfaces.

Apple’s website previously said, “Cleaning products and abrasive materials will further diminish the coating and might scratch your iPhone.”

The Journal reports that a concern was many cleaning products could damage the protective “oleophobic” coating that helps repel fingerprints and other smudges.

Apple’s website, however, continues to say “do not use aerosol sprays, bleaches or abrasives.”

