Compact machine turns air into ready-to-use gasoline

Recently, Aircela, a fuel company headquartered in New York, publicly demonstrated a machine in Manhattan that produces gasoline directly from air.

The event attracted city and state officials, investors and energy professionals who witnessed the launch of this compact, refrigerator-sized unit.

Aircela's technology combines direct air capture with on-site fuel synthesis, providing fossil-free gasoline that is fully compatible with existing engines and infrastructure.

Understanding the science behind Aircela's technology

Led by co-founder and CEO Eric Dahlgren (pictured on the right below), Aircela has developed a machine that produces real, engine-ready gasoline from just air and water, powered by renewable electricity and advanced chemical processes. The technology is based on direct air capture research, notably the work of physicist Klaus Lackner (shown on the left below), and is designed for easy installation in residential, commercial and industrial settings.

The process begins by drawing in ambient air and using a water-based solution containing potassium hydroxide to efficiently capture carbon dioxide. As air flows through a specially designed chamber, the liquid sorbent absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which is then regenerated for repeated use. Next, the system uses renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis. The hydrogen is retained for the fuel synthesis process, while the oxygen is safely released into the environment.

The captured carbon dioxide and generated hydrogen are then combined to create methanol, which is subsequently converted into gasoline using established chemical processes. The resulting gasoline contains no sulfur, ethanol or heavy metals, making it fully compatible with existing engines and infrastructure. Each Aircela unit can produce approximately one gallon of gasoline per day from around 22 pounds of captured carbon dioxide with a storage capacity of up to 17 gallons. This innovative machine enables users to generate fossil-free gasoline on site using only air, water and renewable electricity.

Distributed production sets Aircela apart

Unlike traditional synthetic fuel projects that rely on large, centralized plants, Aircela's approach is modular and distributed. Each unit can produce gasoline on site, making it suitable for off-grid locations, ports, islands or emergency situations. This design allows users to access cleaner fuel without the need to alter their vehicles or fueling routines.

Investment and industry support for Aircela

Aircela has secured funding from notable investors, including Chris Larsen, founder of Ripple Labs' Jeff Ubben, a board member at ExxonMobil; and Maersk Growth, the venture capital arm of A.P. Moller-Maersk. During the demonstration, Morten Bo Christiansen, Maersk's head of energy transition, emphasized the machine's potential to support global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, particularly in the shipping and logistics industries.

Environmental and practical advantages

The process developed by Aircela is intended to be carbon neutral, as the carbon dioxide released when the gasoline is burned is balanced by the amount captured during production. The gasoline works with current engines and fueling systems, so there is no need for costly upgrades. Distributed production reduces reliance on centralized refineries and long supply chains. In addition, the fuel's purity, free from sulfur and additives, helps lower harmful emissions beyond just carbon dioxide.

Aircela's next steps and future plans

Aircela plans to begin initial deployments of its machines in the fall of 2025, with a focus on off-grid, commercial and industrial users. The company's goal is to increase production, reduce costs and make the technology widely available. While the current output is modest, Aircela aims to provide a practical, climate-aligned alternative to fossil fuels that does not require people to change their vehicles or daily habits.

Kurt's key takeaways

Aircela's gasoline-from-air machine shows that sometimes the best solutions are the ones that fit right into our daily routines. Instead of requiring new cars or major changes, this technology lets people keep using what they already have, just with cleaner fuel. Watching carbon pulled from the air and turned into gasoline on the spot feels like a practical step toward a more sustainable future.

As Aircela gets ready to roll out these machines, it will be interesting to see how this approach might help ease the transition to cleaner energy for everyone.

