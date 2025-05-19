Chinese wearable eVTOL jetpack makes historic first flight

Have you ever imagined what personal flying could look like in the near future? China's Zhiyuan Research Institute, based in Hangzhou, is bringing that vision closer to reality. They just unveiled what they're calling the world's first tri-ducted wearable electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for individual use, and their recent demo flight is already sparking curiosity about the future of personal flight.

What's so special about this flying machine?

The coolest thing about this eVTOL is its tri-ducted propulsion system. That means it has three powerful propellers, one on the left, one on the right and one in the back, all working together to keep the aircraft stable and efficient. This setup isn't just for show. It actually helps the vehicle fly smoother, cut down on noise and hover more reliably. It's the first time a manned aircraft has used this kind of design, which is pretty groundbreaking.

Safety is a huge focus for the Zhiyuan team. They built in a one-click separation system that lets the pilot quickly detach from the aircraft and deploy a low-altitude parachute if something goes wrong. That way, the pilot can land safely even in an emergency, which is a big comfort for anyone flying solo.

Flying this thing isn't just for experts. Zhiyuan developed a ground control system that helps keep things simple. The eVTOL can hover steadily and fly on its own without the pilot having to constantly control it, and it can make quick, agile moves when needed. The controls are designed to be easy to use, so even people without much flying experience can handle them.

On the power side, the team created a new propulsion system with a high thrust-to-weight ratio. They used advanced ducted motor designs to make the whole thing more efficient. Plus, the flight control system can handle turbulent weather, so the ride stays smooth even when the air gets rough.

What could you use this for?

This wearable eVTOL isn't just a cool gadget. Zhiyuan sees it as being useful in all kinds of real-world situations. It could help with emergency rescues, maintaining electrical infrastructure or cleaning skyscrapers. It also has the potential for sightseeing and leisure flights, and it could be used for border patrol or customs inspections. With its versatility and easy controls, this aircraft could be a game changer for both professionals and adventure seekers.

However, there is currently no official information on the commercial availability or price of Zhiyuan's tri-ducted wearable eVTOL. The aircraft has completed its first public demonstration, but details about when it will be available for purchase and at what cost remain undisclosed.

China's growing low-altitude economy

This new eVTOL is part of a much bigger trend in China. The country is working hard to grow what it calls its "low-altitude economy," which includes drones, eVTOLs and other aircraft that fly below about 3,280 feet. The government has made low-altitude aviation a priority and is promising support for commercial spaceflight and next-generation air mobility technologies. Experts estimate that this industry could be worth more than $137 billion by 2030 as these aircraft find more uses in areas like logistics, tourism and public services.

Kurt's key takeaways

It’s pretty crazy to watch personal flying tech take off like this. Zhiyuan’s tri-ducted wearable eVTOL is already up in the air, giving us a peek at what getting around might look like down the road. As these things become easier to use and more common, flying could end up being just another way we get from place to place, whether for work, emergencies or just for fun.

