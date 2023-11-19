Chinese robot combines wheels and legs to conquer any terrain

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you combined a dog and a car? Well, you might get something like W1, a wheeled quadruped robot that can switch between walking and rolling modes depending on the terrain.

W1 is the first product of LimX Dynamics, a Chinese company that specializes in legged robotics technology. It is part of a growing trend and demand for legged robots, especially in China, where the government and the industry are investing heavily in robotics and artificial intelligence.

What can this robot really do?

W1 is a four-legged robot with powered wheels on the ends of its legs. It can use these wheels to travel fast and easily on smooth surfaces like roads, sidewalks or floors.

It can also use its legs to step over obstacles, climb stairs or travel over uneven terrain. When it rolls on bumpy surfaces like dirt roads, its legs can bend to make the ride smoother. Also, by bending its legs, it can adjust its body angle and height, which allows it to keep its balance, avoid overhead obstacles and fit into confined spaces.

What allows the bot to switch between different modes?

W1 has smart sensors and software that help it see and move around. It also has powerful motors and wheels that let it change how it moves depending on where it is. It can move by itself or follow a human’s commands.

The versatility and adaptability of its design

W1 is designed for various applications such as industrial inspection, logistics, and distribution, research and education. Thanks to its wheeled legs and motion intelligence technology, it can perform a wide range of tasks and functions.

It can also be customized and upgraded with different sensors, tools and accessories, depending on the application and scenario. But don't think that W1 is only a solo worker. It can team up with other robots or humans, too.

What are the challenges for this robot?

W1 can reach a maximum speed of 15.5 mph on wheels, but it may lose its balance or tip over if it encounters sudden bumps or turns. It also needs to slow down when switching between modes of locomotion, which may affect its performance and efficiency.

How does it compare to other quadruped robots?

W1 is not the first quadruped robot to have wheels on its legs. In 2021, we saw the Swiss-Mile Robot, a similar concept developed by researchers from ETH Zurich and the University of Bologna. However, W1 claims to have some advantages over its predecessor, such as higher speed, longer battery life, and lower cost.

W1 also faces competition from other quadruped robots that do not have wheels, such as Boston Dynamics’ Spot, Unitree’s A1, and Ghost Robotics’ Vision. These robots are also capable of all-terrain mobility and general-purpose tasks, but they rely on legged locomotion only. W1’s wheeled legs give it an edge in terms of speed and efficiency on flat surfaces while still maintaining the agility and versatility of a legged robot.

Kurt's key takeaways

W1 is a remarkable robot that demonstrates the power and possibility of legged robotics technology. It is a hybrid of a dog and a car, a walker and a roller, a machine and a creature. Incredibly, it can adapt to any terrain or situation and perform just about any task and function. Pre-orders will start later this year, along with performance, specs, and pricing.

