Chinese electric hypercar jumps over spikes, potholes while driving itself

The Yangwang U9's autonomous leap over obstacles

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
'CyberGuy': Chinese electric hypercar can jump over potholes while driving itself Video

'CyberGuy': Chinese electric hypercar can jump over potholes while driving itself

Tech expert Kurt Knutsson says the $236,000 Yangwang U9 electric hypercar boasts 1,287 horsepower and can jump obstacles.

The Yangwang U9 has become a sensation in the automotive world, not just for its impressive specifications but also for its remarkable capabilities. This electric hypercar from BYD's premium Yangwang brand boasts a staggering 1,287 horsepower and has recently been showcased performing extraordinary feats of autonomous driving.

Chinese electric hypercar jumps over spikes, potholes while driving itself

Yangwang U9 (CarNewsChina) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

A brief overview of the Yangwang U9

Launched with a price tag of approximately $236,000, the Yangwang U9 is designed to redefine performance in the electric vehicle sector. Equipped with four independent electric motors, it delivers an astonishing 1,287 hp and 1,680 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.36 seconds. The vehicle's top speed reaches an impressive 243.54 mph, making it one of the fastest electric cars on the market today.

Chinese electric hypercar jumps over spikes, potholes while driving itself

Yangwang U9 (CarNewsChina) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Innovative suspension technology

One of the standout features of the U9 is its DiSus-X suspension system, which enables the car to adjust its height dynamically. This system combines Intelligent Damping Body Control with Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control, allowing for real-time adjustments that enhance handling and stability. During recent demonstrations, the U9 showcased its ability to autonomously navigate obstacles such as potholes and road spikes while maintaining high speeds.

Chinese electric hypercar jumps over spikes, potholes while driving itself

Yangwang U9 jumping (CarNewsChina) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Performance highlights:

  • Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.36 seconds
  • Top speed: 243.54 mph
  • Quarter-mile time: 9.78 seconds at approximately 140 mph
  • Range: Up to 450 km on a single charge (CLTC)
Chinese electric hypercar jumps over spikes, potholes while driving itself

Yangwang U9 jumping over pothole (CarNewsChina) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

 Autonomous capabilities and demonstrations

In a recent demonstration, the U9 was seen autonomously jumping over various obstacles at speeds up to 74.5 mph. The car successfully cleared an 8-foot water-filled pothole and a stretch of metal spikes without any human intervention, highlighting the advanced autonomous driving technology integrated into this hypercar. This capability raises questions about the future of driving. How much autonomy can we expect from vehicles? Will jumping capabilities become standard in future models?

Chinese electric hypercar jumps over spikes, potholes while driving itself

Yangwang U9 jumping over pothole (CarNewsChina) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Market impact and future prospects

With its unique features and performance metrics, the Yangwang U9 challenges traditional notions of what hypercars can achieve. However, there remains uncertainty about whether these jumping capabilities will be available to consumers or if they are merely a marketing gimmick.

Chinese electric hypercar jumps over spikes, potholes while driving itself

Stretch of metal spikes (CarNewsChina) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Yangwang U9 is a testament to BYD's commitment to innovation in electric vehicles. As we witness advancements like autonomous driving and dynamic suspension systems, it's clear that the future of automotive technology is rapidly evolving. The U9 may just be the beginning of a new era where hypercars not only deliver speed but also redefine mobility.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s free CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.

