China will require ChatGPT-style bots to fall in line with communist ‘core values’

AI experts warn that the West must beat China in AI development

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Chinese regulators will require AI chatbots like ChatGPT to endorse the Chinese Communist Party's "core values," according to draft rules.

The new rules from the Cyberspace Administration of China also require the bots to comply with the country's extensive existing censorship regime. Chatbot creators will also be required to ensure that their bots respect intellectual property in their creations and do not lie. 

Critically, developers will also have to register their AI's algorithm with the government and prevent their AI from providing any information that undermines "state power" or national unity, according to the Wall Street Journal.

While developers like ChatGPT's OpenAI have put some limits in place to prevent their bots from discussing certain topics, China's proposed requirements are far more stringent.

An illustration of ChatGPT and Google Bard logos

AIs like Google's Bard and OpenAI's ChatGPT will be required to censor themselves and support the Chinese Communist Party's core values when being developed in China. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

China's aggressive reaction comes as governments across the globe are grappling with how or whether to regulate the emergence of AI systems. The European Union has already proposed an Artificial Intelligence Act to do just that, but U.S. lawmakers have yet to propose any major legislation.

Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping discussing the country's economic and social development at a political gathering in Beijing. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, some leaders in the AI space have called for a brief pause in development to develop safety rules and best practices surrounding AI development. Billionaire Elon Musk was among many tech leaders to sign a public letter to that effect earlier this year.

Nevertheless, other AI experts have argued that pausing development in the West would only allow Chinese competitors to catch up with and even surpass Western companies. 

Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk signed a public letter calling for a pause in AI development so that safety measures can be put into place. (Fox News)

A top Chinese company unveiled its challenger to OpenAI's ChatGPT earlier in April. SenseTime Group CEO Xu Li introduced SenseChat in a demonstration that appeared to show the bot displaying many of the same capabilities as ChatGPT.

For its part, the U.S. has sought to limit China's ability to develop effective AI, banning the sale of AI accelerator chips to Chinese companies.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.