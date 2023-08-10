ChatGPT iOS app: How to use Custom Instructions

Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI has once again updated its ChatGPT chatbot smartphone app, making improvements and minor bug fixes.

Recent changes made at the end of last month expanded access to Custom Instructions to iOS devices.

"Custom instructions now give you more control over ChatGPT’s responses. Set your preferences once, and they’ll steer future conversations. This feature is now available for Plus users and expanding to all users in the coming weeks," the update on July 28 noted.

Custom Instructions let users share anything they'd like ChatGPT to consider in its responses.

"Your instructions will be added to new conversations going forward, and you can edit or delete them at any time," a notice on the app says.

These instructions will help improve model performance, according to OpenAI.

"Your custom instructions will be used to make ChatGPT and our models work better," it notes. People can visit the Health Center to learn more about how their data is used.

When a user wants to add something to apply to Custom Instructions, there are prompts.

"What would you like ChatGPT to know about you to provide better responses?" the app asks.

"How would you like ChatGPT to respond?"

Those answers will be applied to all new chats if Custom Instructions is toggled on.

App users can find Custom Instructions under Settings.

OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT app for iOS in mid-May, starting the rollout in the U.S. before expanding globally. The app for Android users became available in July.