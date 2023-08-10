Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence
Published

ChatGPT iOS app: How to use Custom Instructions

OpenAI introduced Custom Instructions this summer for iOS users

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Job hunter lands career with ChatGPT, ‘everyone should use this’: Martin Rand Video

Job hunter lands career with ChatGPT, ‘everyone should use this’: Martin Rand

PactumAI co-founder and CEO Martin Rand explains how workers can use artificial intelligence to enhance their careers and positions.

Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI has once again updated its ChatGPT chatbot smartphone app, making improvements and minor bug fixes. 

Recent changes made at the end of last month expanded access to Custom Instructions to iOS devices.

"Custom instructions now give you more control over ChatGPT’s responses. Set your preferences once, and they’ll steer future conversations. This feature is now available for Plus users and expanding to all users in the coming weeks," the update on July 28 noted. 

Custom Instructions let users share anything they'd like ChatGPT to consider in its responses. 

WHAT IS AI?

OpenAI ChatGPT on a smart phone

The OpenAI ChatGPT logo is seen on a mobile phone in this photo illustration on May 30, 2023, in Warsaw, Poland. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Your instructions will be added to new conversations going forward, and you can edit or delete them at any time," a notice on the app says. 

These instructions will help improve model performance, according to OpenAI. 

  • ChatGPT app Settings
    Image 1 of 3

    Customer Instructions can be found under Settings in the ChatGPT app. (Julia Musto)

  • Custom Instructions information screen
    Image 2 of 3

    An information screen is displayed before setting up Custom Instructions. (Julia Musto)

  • Custom Instructions prompts
    Image 3 of 3

    Custom Instructions asks users to answer questions. (Julia Musto)

"Your custom instructions will be used to make ChatGPT and our models work better," it notes. People can visit the Health Center to learn more about how their data is used.

WHAT IS CHATGPT?

ChatGPT on a smart phone with man's thumb

The logo of the ChatGPT from the company OpenAI can be seen on a smartphone on April 3, 2023, in Berlin. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

When a user wants to add something to apply to Custom Instructions, there are prompts. 

"What would you like ChatGPT to know about you to provide better responses?" the app asks. 

"How would you like ChatGPT to respond?" 

Finger hovers over ChatGPT app on a phone

Microsoft Bing Chat and ChatGPT AI chat applications are seen on a mobile device in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland, on July 21, 2023. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Those answers will be applied to all new chats if Custom Instructions is toggled on. 

App users can find Custom Instructions under Settings. 

OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT app for iOS in mid-May, starting the rollout in the U.S. before expanding globally. The app for Android users became available in July. 

