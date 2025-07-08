Can you stop Mark Zuckerberg from using your art on Facebook?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you create and share art online, you might have seen messages warning that Facebook's parent company, Meta, claims the right to use or even sell anything you post, whether it's pictures, poems, or artwork. Robert from Edmond, Oklahoma, reached out with this concern:

"I keep getting messages warning me that Facebook/Meta has let all subscribers know that Meta claims the right to own or use anything one puts on their social media systems, including any message, pictures, artwork, etc., that belong to you. I like to post some of my artwork but I am being warned it can be loaded by Meta and sold or given to others without my permission. Is this true? If so, is there a way to protect one's pictures, art, poems, etc. from this grab?"

This is a common concern, and it's essential to distinguish fact from fiction. Let's explore what really happens to your creative content on Facebook, what rights you keep, and how you can protect your work while sharing it on the platform.

The truth about the ownership and rights of content posted on Facebook

Here's the truth: You retain ownership of your intellectual property rights, including copyright, of everything you share on Facebook. Your creative work, art, photographs, poems, or videos, is still yours to control.

With that said, Facebook has a license to use the content you post on the platform, but it doesn't mean they own it. If you don't want Facebook to use it, you should delete it. However, Facebook can still access it if you've shared it with others and they haven't deleted it.

The claim that Facebook or Meta can sell or give away your content without your permission is false. This rumor has circulated for years but is not based on Facebook's actual policies. While Facebook does have a license to use your content as part of its platform, it does not own your work or have the right to sell it outside of Facebook without your consent.

You still need to protect your content from social media piracy

Social media piracy happens when someone uses your social media content without your permission. Here's how to protect it:

Make sure you watermark your artwork

Adding a watermark to your work can help protect it from unauthorized use. You can use any image editor, including the Windows Photos app or Canva. To maximize protection, place the watermark where it cannot e easily cropped out without damaging the artwork, such as across the center.

Adjust your Facebook privacy settings (Desktop)

You should configure your privacy settings to limit who can see your posts:

On your Facebook profile, click your profile picture in the top-right corner and select Settings & privacy.

Click Settings.

In the Audience and visibility section, click Posts.

Click Who can see your future posts?

Select Friends and click Done.

Put a copyright notice on your Facebook posts

You can also include a copyright notice in your posts to remind others that the content is protected by copyright law. Something as simple as "© [Your Name], [Year]" can work and is legally recognized.

Kurt’s key takeaways

It's important to know that you keep ownership of your creative work on Facebook. While Meta can use your content within the platform, it cannot sell or give it away without your permission. Protecting your art is still up to you; watermark your work, adjust privacy settings, and add copyright notices to help prevent misuse.

