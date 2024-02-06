This bulletproof body armor exoskeleton innovation can take rounds from AK-47 assault rifle

There's a new body armor and exoskeleton innovation that could be a game changer for those who serve and protect.

It's called the ExoM Exoskeleton.

This revolutionary product is designed to protect the military and police in high-risk situations.

The features and benefits of the ExoM Exoskeleton

The ExoM Exoskeleton offers four main features and benefits that make it a game-changer for military and law enforcement personnel.

1. Transformative load-bearing solution

One of the main challenges that military and law enforcement personnel face is the heavy load of equipment and gear that they have to carry for extended periods of time. This can cause physical strain, fatigue, injuries and reduced performance.

The ExoM Exoskeleton solves this problem by redistributing up to 70% of the load from the shoulders to the ground, using a titanium frame that supports the weight of the body armor and other equipment. This technology alleviates the burden on the wearer’s muscles and joints and allows them to focus on their duties without compromising their health and safety.

2. High-level full-body armor

Another challenge that military and law enforcement personnel face is the need for high-level ballistic protection, especially in hostile and unpredictable environments. The ExoM Exoskeleton provides this protection by covering the entire body with body armor panels that can withstand multiple impacts from high-caliber bullets and shrapnel.

The body armor panels are made of advanced materials that offer superior resistance and durability, while being lightweight and flexible. The ExoM Exoskeleton offers full-body coverage, which can protect the wearer from being hit by three 7.62×39mm rounds (which AK-47 rifles use) fired from a distance of approximately 33 feet.

3. Exceptional ergonomics and mobility

A third challenge that military and law enforcement personnel face is the need for ergonomics and mobility, especially when navigating challenging terrains and confined spaces. The Exon Exoskeleton ensures this by providing a flexible spine, a sliding waist belt, and articulated hip, knee, and ankle joints that mimic the natural movements of the human body.

These features allow the wearer to maintain up to 99% of their usual ease and range of motion while wearing the ExoM Exoskeleton. This flexibility proves vital for performing tasks such as climbing, crawling, running, jumping, and kneeling, without compromising the stability and balance of the ExoM Exoskeleton.

4. Self-sufficiency in remote areas

A fourth challenge that military and law enforcement personnel face is the need for self-sufficiency in remote areas, where access to power sources and charging equipment may be limited or unavailable.

The ExoM Exoskeleton addresses this by functioning as a passive exoskeleton, which means that it operates without the need for external power sources or batteries. This feature makes the ExoM Exoskeleton perfect for extended missions or remote locations, where the wearer does not have to worry about running out of power or carrying extra weight.

The background of the ExoM Exoskeleton

The ExoM Exoskeleton is the result of a collaborative effort between three leading companies in the fields of ballistic protection, biomechanics, and tactical operations.

Mehler Protection is a German company that specializes in developing and manufacturing high-quality body armor and protective equipment for military and law enforcement sectors. Mawashi Science & Technology is a Canadian company that focuses on engineering and designing innovative biomechanical solutions for human performance enhancement.GIGN is a French elite police tactical unit that is part of the National Gendarmerie, and is responsible for counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, and other high-risk missions. Together, these three partners have combined their expertise and experience to create a product that meets the needs and challenges of modern warfare and security.

We reached out to Mehler Protection to find out who they are selling the ExoM to and what the requirements are for purchasing it. They told us at this stage, they are not yet able to provide specific details on terms of purchase or on price but that they are working diligently to make this final information available.

Kurt's key takeaways

By providing military and law enforcement personnel with a super suit that enhances their strength, endurance, and protection, the ExoM Exoskeleton has the potential to save lives, prevent injuries, and improve performance. It isn't only a remarkable technological innovation, but also a valuable tool for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of those who serve and protect us.

What do we do when our enemy gets their hands on this? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

