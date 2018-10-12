Boston Dynamics' creepy robot dog is now showing up at construction sites

This isn't your average junk-yard dog.

Boston Dynamics has released a new video of its robot dog, Spot, walking around construction sites in Tokyo as the company starts to test it "for commercial usage around the world."

The company, owned by Japanese internet conglomerate Softbank, gave Spot a "specialized payload for surveying work progress," while adding another camera in its hand to let it do "detailed inspection work on site."

The company doesn't say what Spot's use cases could be, but it's not hard to imagine it as a security guard on a construction site; or making sure workers have what they need.

The video of Spot being a creepy, but overall good boy, comes after Boston Dynamics showed its significantly scarier humanoid robot, Atlas, performing parkour, a training discipline that allows people to get from one point to another with little-wasted movement.

In that video, posted Thursday, Boston Dynamics said that Atlas has control software that "uses the whole body including legs, arms and torso, to marshal the energy and strength for jumping over the log and leaping up the steps without breaking its pace."

The robot also "uses computer vision to locate itself with respect to visible markers on the approach to hit the terrain accurately," the company added.

