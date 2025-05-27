Biometric iris scanning launches in US cities for digital identity

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, known for creating ChatGPT, has launched World, a project that uses an eye scan to prove you are a real person online. The idea is to help people stand out from bots and AI by creating a digital ID with a quick scan from a device called the Orb.

While Altman says this technology keeps humans central as AI advances, it also raises serious concerns about privacy and the security of sensitive biometric data, with critics and regulators questioning how this information will be used and protected.

How World ID works

World ID relies on a device called the Orb, a spherical scanner that captures a person's iris pattern to generate a unique IrisCode. It stores the code on a blockchain-based platform, ensuring that users can verify their identity without revealing personal details.

Once scanned, individuals receive their World ID, which can be used for authentication across various platforms where the World ID protocol has been integrated, including Reddit, Telegram and Shopify.

Additionally, those who sign up are rewarded with WLD cryptocurrency as an incentive. They get the equivalent of $40 worth of tokens, which they can spend, exchange or share with other World ID holders.

Aggressive US rollout targets 180M users

World ID is currently available in Austin, Texas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Nashville, Tennessee, Miami and San Francisco, with plans to expand further. The company aims to deploy 7,500 Orb devices across the U.S. by the end of the year, targeting 180 million users. While the technology promises enhanced security, the debate over its privacy implications continues to grow.

Privacy concerns halt World ID from being widely adopted

World ID has ambitious goals, but despite this, the project has faced significant backlash. Many people worry that storing eye scan data in a worldwide database could put their personal information at risk. Adding to the controversy, critics point out the irony of Sam Altman, whose company, OpenAI, contributes to the very AI challenges World ID aims to solve, being at the helm of this project.

Governments in Spain, Argentina, Kenya and Hong Kong have either suspended or investigated the project due to concerns over excessive data collection. Furthermore, cybersecurity experts warn that once biometric data is linked to an identity system, it becomes irreversible, raising fears of potential surveillance.

Kurt's key takeaways

World ID helps prove that people online are real humans and not AI bots, something that is on the rise. In this AI-driven world, it can be an essential security measure to ensure the internet is a safer and more trustworthy place. Since the system is integrated with blockchain technology, it can definitely provide secure authentication across multiple platforms. However, the storage of sensitive biometric data in a global database will always raise concerns for many.

