Big Tech giants need to ‘work together’ to unite country: ‘Social Dilemma’ star

The star of the Netflix documentary "The Social Dilemma" Joe Toscano said Thursday on "The Daily Briefing" that Big Tech companies need to "work together" to unite the country. The former Google consultant made the comments after social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook banned President Trump’s account after the deadly riots that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Toscano went on to say that eliminating Trump from social media is the "beginning of the end for these companies."

JOE TOSCANO: I think that the big thing here is we are reaching the end of what would be perfection of control with social media. They have all of these laws for their platforms, their terms of service, which is great, and I think that they did make a stance to uphold them. The real problem is they haven’t been upholding them for so long. This is a virtue signal that they now feel accountable. If they are accountable for their content, I think it’s going to lead to a bigger discussion about Section 230, their rights as to whether or not they are publishers.

…

Apple is under antitrust investigation for the control of their app store. That’s not a question. That’s a problem we are debating it in real time…These companies, especially from the stance of the antitrust investigation, any of these free-speech investigations that are sure to come, I think they would be much better off to take a stance to where ‘Let’s work together, let’s figure out how to make this situation better.’

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

[Big Tech companies] made a decision that they felt they needed to make and it is within the bounds of their terms of service but that might not have a good effect for them and I think they’d be better off to work cooperatively to improve the situation. That’s what this moment in time is all about, right now. We are trying to figure out how we reunite as a country. A part of this has to come with these companies cooperating, and working together to make the situation better.