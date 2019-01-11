Best of CES 2019: first foldable phone, Harley Davidson goes electric and a flying car

CES is about showing off the future. Here are some of the best products coming down the pike. Fox News has compiled some of the most interesting products to catch our eye this year.

First foldable phone

China-based Royole showed the world’s first commercial flexible phone. Commercial as in the company is now taking orders for delivery within two months, according to Royole’s website. The phone’s 7.8-inch display folds in half, making it small enough to fit in your pocket. The “Developer Version” is priced at $1,318.

TV with roll-up display

Besides being able to roll up into a base that doubles as a front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system, the LG Signature OLED TV R can be used with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

LG says the TV is “coming soon.”









Walking robot, at your service

A walking robot at your beck and call is the general idea behind Ubtech’s Walker Robot. The robot can walk on “complex terrain” and adapt to slopes, steps, and uneven ground.

Other features include face and object recognition and the ability to work with household equipment such as lighting and electrical appliances.





A car that walks

The Hyundai Elevate is a future electric vehicle concept with robotic legs for walking and climbing over treacherous terrain. For now, the goal is disaster assistance.



Getting around in the city of the future

The Vision Urbanetic from Mercedes-Benz sports body-swap technology that can switch to different bodies depending on how the vehicle is used.

As a ride-sharing vehicle, it has space for up to twelve passengers. In cargo mode, it becomes a goods transporter. The car is self-driving and electrically powered.



Segway go-cart

Users can attach the Ninebot Electric Gokart Kit to the Ninebot S base and end up with a go-cart with a top speed of 15mph.

The kit is available now priced at $799 and the Ninebot is priced separately starting at $489.

Solar-powered portable electric oven

The GoSun Fusion is a hybrid electric/solar-powered portable stove. If you’re out of sunlight, it can be run off a power source such as a carport jack. GoSun is a Kickstarter project and can be pre-ordered for $449.



Flying car

Bell is famous for making helicopters. So, the company plans to take that to the next level with a flying car -- or taxi, depending on how an owner decides to use it.

Bell says that the "critical last step is designing a flight control ecosystem that allows individuals to safely and efficiently operate urban air vehicles.”

Smartphone with a hole-punch

2018 was the year of the notch for smartphones, maybe 2019 will the year of the hole-punch. Enter the Honor View 20 shown at CES.

The phone features a small hole in the upper left-hand corner. We’ll know later this year if it catches on.

Harley Davidson Livewire electric motorcycle

If going 0 to 60 in under 3.5 seconds sounds good, Harley has a motorcycle for you. However, there is no clutch to release and no gears to run through.

The estimated range is 110 miles but the price is a bit of a shocker though, starting at $29,799. It's coming in August 2019.