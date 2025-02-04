Are these autonomous transport pods the future of sky-high commuting?

Imagine gliding above city traffic in a sleek, autonomous pod, bypassing congested streets and reaching your destination in record time.

This is the promise of Whoosh, an innovative urban transit system set to debut in 2026.

Whoosh represents a paradigm shift in urban transportation, offering a solution that's as efficient as it is futuristic.

A new era of transportation

Whoosh isn't your typical gondola or cable car system. While it may look similar at first glance, this clever Kiwi invention offers a unique blend of on-demand service, direct routing and privacy that sets it apart from traditional public transportation. Unlike fixed-route gondolas, Whoosh pods are equipped with their own motors and autonomous navigation systems. This allows them to freely traverse a complex network of cables and rails, choosing the most efficient path from one point to another without intermediate stops.

How Whoosh works

The Whoosh system combines the best aspects of ride-sharing and public transport. Users can book a pod through an app, much like calling an Uber. The pod will be waiting at a nearby station, ready to whisk you away to your destination. These stations are designed with minimal footprint, fitting into a standard car park space and featuring a spiral ramp up to the network height of about 40 feet above the ground. Larger stations can be built at ground level, offering easy access for passengers.

The network itself consists of tensioned cables spanning 500-985 feet, interspersed with shorter sections of steel rail for smooth turns and junctions. This design allows Whoosh to overcome geographical obstacles with ease, crossing rivers, highways or even connecting rooftops.

Speed, efficiency and comfort

Whoosh pods are expected to achieve an average speed of 25 mph across the network. While this may not sound impressive at first, the non-stop nature of the journey means it could be significantly faster than driving through congested urban areas. The system features remarkable efficiency, using less energy for a standard ride than a 10-minute shower. This is achieved through constant motion and low rolling resistance, making Whoosh about twice as efficient as a small electric car. Comfort hasn't been overlooked either. The pods can lean into corners, much like a motorcycle, providing a smooth ride even at higher speeds. The cable sections of the journey offer an especially pleasant "floating" sensation.

From amusement park to urban solution

Interestingly, Whoosh's journey began in the world of amusement parks. The team behind Whoosh, led by Chris Allington, initially developed the core technology for a zip line ride called the Switchback. This allowed them to prototype and test crucial elements of the system, such as the seamless transition between cables and rails and the eddy current braking system for controlling swing-out around corners.

The first Whoosh transit system

The world's first Whoosh transit system is slated to open in Queenstown, New Zealand, in 2026. This picturesque tourist destination, with its challenging geography and traffic issues, provides an ideal testing ground for the technology. Nestled between mountains and a lake, Queenstown suffers from limited road networks and significant traffic congestion, making it a perfect proving ground for Whoosh's innovative transportation solution. The pilot project will demonstrate the system's ability to navigate difficult terrain and provide efficient transit in a compact urban environment, with Chris Allington noting that the location is "small enough that it's actually solvable" while presenting unique geographical challenges.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Whoosh combines the convenience of ride-sharing with the efficiency of public transit. Its modular design and relatively low infrastructure costs make it an attractive option for growing cities grappling with congestion and sustainability concerns. As we look towards a future of smarter, more connected cities, Whoosh offers a glimpse of what's possible when innovative thinking is applied to age-old urban challenges. The success of the Queenstown pilot could pave the way for similar systems worldwide, potentially revolutionizing how we move through urban spaces.

