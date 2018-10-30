Apple’s iPad, Mac event: What to expect

All eyes will be on the Brooklyn Academy of Music Tuesday when Apple unveils its latest products.

The launch, which comes hot on the heels of the tech giant’s unveiling of its latest iPhones, is expected to focus on iPads and Macs.

APPLE SENDS INVITES FOR OCT. 30 IPAD, MAC EVENT

“We expect the iPad Pro to receive a refresh with support for Face ID,” said Brian White, an analyst at Monness Crespi Hardt, in a note sent out Monday. “Also, we anticipate the Mac family to receive an update.”

Citing sources familiar with the development of the new iPad Pro, 9to5Mac reports that, via a USB-C port, the iPad will have the ability to output 4K HDR video to an external display. The device is also said to have a new Magnetic Connector for accessories.

Although the iPhone is Apple's largest business segment, it still relies on the iPad and especially the Mac to appeal to a wider audience. In its most recent quarter, Apple sold 11.5 million iPads and 3.7 million Macs, respectively.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM APPLE'S OCTOBER MAC EVENT

There has also been chatter that Apple will update its iPad Mini at Tuesday’s event. Citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the MacRumors website reports that Apple may launch a new iPad Mini, which would be the first update of the device in a number of years.

The MacBook, Mac mini and iMac are also expected to receive updates, along with a low-cost notebook, according to Kuo.

Tuesday’s event follows last month’s launch of Apple’s new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, as well as the Apple Watch Series 4.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers