Apple sends out invites to likely iPhone 12 launch event

Apple has sent out invites to an event next week that is expected to be the launch of the new iPhone 12.

“Hi, speed,” announces the invite, emailed to Fox News on Tuesday, a likely indication that the event will unveil a 5G iPhone at the event.

APPLE UNVEILS NEW WATCH SERIES 6, APPLE WATCH SE, AND NEW IPAD AIR

The announcement will be held Oct. 13 at Apple’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

Last month, Apple unveiled its new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and a new iPad Air at an event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Apple shares dipped 1.3% to $114.98 during Tuesday trading.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers