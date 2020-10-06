Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Apple
Published

Apple sends out invites to likely iPhone 12 launch event

“Hi, speed,” says the invite, a likely indication the event will unveil a 5G iPhone

James Rogers
By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6

Apple has sent out invites to an event next week that is expected to be the launch of the new iPhone 12.

“Hi, speed,” announces the invite, emailed to Fox News on Tuesday, a likely indication that the event will unveil a 5G iPhone at the event.

APPLE UNVEILS NEW WATCH SERIES 6, APPLE WATCH SE, AND NEW IPAD AIR

A logo of Apple is seen in this Sept. 23, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo.

A logo of Apple is seen in this Sept. 23, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

The announcement will be held Oct. 13 at Apple’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

Last month, Apple unveiled its new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and a new iPad Air at an event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Apple shares dipped 1.3% to $114.98 during Tuesday trading.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

Trending in Tech