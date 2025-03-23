Apple fixes Passwords app vulnerability enabling Wi-Fi attacks

Do you remember Apple’s "Privacy. That's iPhone" marketing campaigns? If you’re not aware, the company likes to portray its products as being synonymous with privacy. However, the recent wave of security vulnerabilities affecting iPhones and Macs suggest Apple’s products may not be as secure as advertised.

A recent security blunder only reinforces this point. Security researchers discovered that Apple’s built-in password manager app, Passwords, was vulnerable to phishing attacks for nearly three months after launch. This meant an attacker on the same Wi-Fi network as you, like at an airport or coffee shop, could redirect your browser to a lookalike phishing site to steal your login credentials.

What you need to know

Security researchers at Mysk, noticed that Apple's Passwords app, introduced with iOS 18 in September 2024, had a significant security flaw that left users vulnerable to phishing attacks for nearly three months.

The app used unencrypted HTTP connections instead of the more secure HTTPS to fetch logos and icons displayed alongside stored passwords. This allowed attackers on the same network, such as public Wi-Fi at a coffee shop or airport, to intercept these requests and potentially redirect users to phishing sites designed to steal login credentials.

The issue remained unresolved from iOS 18’s launch in September 2024 until Apple fixed it in December 2024, leaving users exposed for nearly three months. If someone opened the Passwords app and tapped a link, like "Change Password," while connected to an insecure network, an attacker could intercept the request and redirect them to a fraudulent site mimicking a legitimate one, such as a fake Yelp login page. Since the app did not enforce HTTPS, users might not notice the switch, putting their sensitive information at risk.

Apple has fixed the issue now

Apple addressed the problem after security researchers from Mysk reported it in September 2024. The iOS 18.2 update, released in December, patched the vulnerability by enforcing HTTPS for all network communications within the Passwords app, making it much harder for attackers to intercept or redirect traffic.

If you’re using an iPhone or iPad with the Passwords app, ensure your device is updated to iOS 18.2 or later. This ensures you’re protected from this vulnerability. If you haven’t updated yet and used the app on public Wi-Fi between September and December 2024, consider changing passwords for any accounts you accessed during that period, just to be safe.

How to update the software on your iPhone

Follow the steps to update your iPhone or iPad:

Tap on Settings

Tap on General

Tap on Software Update

If an update is available, it will give you the option to download and install

6 ways you can stay safe from hackers targeting your passwords

Apple's recent security blunder with the Passwords app highlights the importance of taking steps to protect your digital identity. Here are some ways you can stay safe from hackers targeting your passwords.

1) Use a reliable password manager: Apple apps are generally more secure than third-party options, but the Passwords app clearly wasn’t. The fact that the security vulnerability existed for three months before Apple fixed it proves that Apple needs to put more emphasis on keeping customer data secure. I’d suggest opting for a reliable password manager instead of relying on Apple’s offering. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 here .

2) Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): It’s good to have a password manager, but you know what’s even better? 2FA. Adding an extra layer of security with 2FA can prevent hackers from accessing your accounts, even if they steal your password. Use authentication apps like Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator or hardware security keys instead of SMS-based codes, which are vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks.

3) Avoid public Wi-Fi for sensitive activities and use a VPN: Hackers can exploit unsecured public networks to intercept your login credentials. If you must access sensitive accounts on public Wi-Fi , use a VPN to encrypt your internet traffic and prevent attackers from snooping on your data. VPNs will protect you from those who want to track and identify your potential location and the websites that you visit. A reliable VPN is essential for protecting your online privacy and ensuring a secure, high-speed connection. For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

4) Beware of phishing attacks and install strong antivirus software: You can have all the protection in the world but a phishing email or SMS can still cause havoc. Hackers often use fake login pages to trick you into entering your credentials. Always verify URLs before entering login details, avoid clicking on suspicious links in emails or messages. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

5) Keep your devices updated: Regularly update your devices and software to ensure you have the latest security patches.

6) Regularly monitor all your accounts: Monitor your accounts for suspicious activity and report any unusual transactions or login attempts to Apple.

Kurt's key takeaway

Three months is a long time for a security flaw in a password manager to go unpatched, especially from a company that presents itself as a leader in privacy and security. This incident highlights a troubling reality. Apple’s security measures are not infallible, and even built-in system apps can expose users to serious risks. While the fix eventually arrived, it should not have taken this long for such a fundamental issue to be addressed. If Apple wants to maintain its privacy-first image, it needs to do better by ensuring more rigorous security testing before launch.

Do you think Apple is doing enough to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats or are there additional steps the company should take to protect its users? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

