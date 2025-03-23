America's smallest EV truck prototype has arrived

California-based EV startup Telo Trucks has unveiled the preproduction prototype of its MT1 electric mini-truck, signaling a significant step toward production. At an event in Los Angeles, attendees got an up-close look at the MT1, which combines the utility of a full-size truck with the compact footprint of a Mini Cooper SE. This innovative design challenges the oversized vehicle trend dominating the U.S. market by offering a practical and efficient alternative for urban and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Compact size meets full-size capability

The MT1 is designed to pack Toyota Tacoma-like functionality into a vehicle just 152 inches long, roughly the size of a Mini Cooper SE. Despite its small stature, it boasts impressive interior space for five adults and a 60-inch truck bed. The truck's folding midgate allows it to carry items as large as an 8-foot surfboard or 4-by-8 plywood sheets, making it ideal for both city errands and weekend adventures.

Performance and range

Telo offers two configurations for the MT1.

Base model: A single-motor, rear-wheel-drive system with 300 horsepower and an estimated range of 260 miles.

A single-motor, rear-wheel-drive system with 300 horsepower and an estimated range of 260 miles. Upgraded model: A dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system delivering 500 horsepower, extending the range to 350 miles. This version accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in around four seconds.

Both models feature fast-charging capabilities, allowing for a 20%-80% recharge in just 20 minutes. Optional solar panels on the cab roof, tonneau cover or camper shell can add up to 15 miles of range per day, further enhancing its efficiency.

Innovative features

The MT1 incorporates several standout features.

Flexible configurations: Its midgate design extends the truck bed into the cab, accommodating larger items or enabling seating for up to eight passengers.

Its midgate design extends the truck bed into the cab, accommodating larger items or enabling seating for up to eight passengers. Sustainable materials: The interior uses biodegradable cork and other eco-friendly materials for a clean, minimalist aesthetic.

The interior uses biodegradable cork and other eco-friendly materials for a clean, minimalist aesthetic. Advanced safety: Cutting-edge sensors and structural technology aim to make the MT1 one of the safest vehicles in its class.

Cost and future plans

The MT1 will start at $41,520 for the base model, with upgrades available for additional power and range. While full-scale production is still a couple of years away, Telo is actively testing its prototypes for safety and durability ahead of homologation inspections next winter. The prototypes will be hand-built by leading California-based manufacturer Aria Group , which is a major player in the early stage development of concept vehicles and rapid prototyping for the most notable automotive companies globally. Telo has already secured more than 5,000 preorders, translating to more than $250 million in customer commitments, a remarkable achievement for a startup challenging conventional truck design.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Telo MT1 is no doubt an intriguing concept that definitely challenges the oversized truck norm with its compact size and impressive capabilities. With preproduction prototypes now unveiled and testing underway, Telo seems to be making some real progress. However, it remains to be seen if Telo can deliver on its promises, especially in terms of production and affordability. While the MT1 has the potential to carve out a niche in the EV market, it seems like there are a lot of hurdles that undoubtedly lie ahead before we see this on the streets in the future.

